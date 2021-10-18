Daviess County has only lost to one 3rd Region team all season. That loss was at Owensboro Catholic, 3-1 on Sept. 28.
The Lady Panthers (17-9) have been consistently good, and they are the defending 3rd Region champions.
Catholic had been on a pretty good roll in building up to 24 wins, one more than Whitesville Trinity in the 12th District. Trinity is 23-5.
The Lady Aces (24-11) fell to Owensboro, 3-2 on Oct. 12. OHS has won 20 matches (20-14).
Apollo has been trying to catch some kind of wave all season.
All of this will be in play at the 9th District Volleyball Tournament this week at Owensboro Catholic’s gym.
No. 1 seed Daviess County will face Apollo (14-21) Monday at 6 p.m. Catholic and OHS will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The 9th District championship match is Thursday at 6 p.m. Both of those teams will advance to the 3rd Region Tournament, which will be next week also at Owensboro Catholic.
DC is looking forward to trying to make it two district and regional championships in a row.
“Absolutely,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “We know it won’t be easy, but we are embracing the challenge and have what it takes to defend the regional (and district) title.
“I am very pleased with the way we are playing lately. Collectively, we are coming together and doing some really awesome things. We look forward to making a few slight adjustments to help us be more successful in the postseason. Going into the postseason, we are really focusing on keeping energy levels high, playing as a team, and executing offensively.”
Josie Newcom has 282 kills, 138 digs and 48 aces for Daviess County. Adylan Ayer has 196 kills and 48 blocks. Kayla Clark has 196 digs. Lexi Owen has 603 assists and 79 blocks. Mary Grace Hill has 127 kills.
Apollo is looking to pick up some momentum going into this district tourney matchup.
“I think our team has improved tremendously over the course of the season,” Apollo coach Mary Howard said. “I feel we are playing our best volleyball of the season right now.
“Coming into the district tournament we have been stressing maintaining consistency throughout our matches and limiting runs made by the other team.”
Havanah John has 367 kills and 47 blocks. Abby Spong has 463 digs. Kaley Dickinson has 255 digs. Ava Fazio has 56 blocks. Madalyn Boswell has 194 kills. Ella Alvey has 36 aces.
Owensboro Catholic split with Owensboro in the regular season. The Lady Devils won the most recent match 3-2 (25-20, 25-21, 16-25, 23-25, 15-13).
“We are a fairly young team starting three freshmen and having no seniors,” OHS coach Melissa Hibbs said. “We experienced some growing pains throughout the season and had some rough patches, but it made us a stronger, more cohesive unit.
“One thing that remained steady throughout the season was the fight the girls had no matter what was on the scoreboard. We have to play consistent and just not let the moment get to us and be able to close out sets. I am pleased at how we have closed out our regular season and are playing going into district.”
Brooklyn Williams has 182 kills and 80 blocks for OHS. Freshman Maya Joska has 165 kills, 107 blocks, 302 assists and 66 aces. Kennedy Thompson has 403 digs. Chase Mather has 338 digs. Mia Covington has 146 kills, 227 assists.
Catholic has been described as a team with plenty of grit also.
“We have been playing solid volleyball, the girls are fighters,” Catholic coach Brian Hardison said. “To be competitive we have to play as a team, talking, moving, trusting one another. This is one of the most cohesive groups I have coached, they are pretty close.”
Cate Sights has 480 kills, 68 blocks and 63 aces for Catholic. Hadley Latham has 160 kills. Olivia Castlen has 157 kills and 113 blocks. Emily Christian has 562 digs. Paige Miles has 471 assists. Kennedy Murphy has 537 assists.
Trinity has put together one of its best seasons and was 6-0 in the 12th District. Trinity will face Butler County (11-15) at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Edmonson County. The winner of that match will meet the winner of Grayson-Edmonson, also on Monday, on Tuesday for the district championship at 6 p.m.
“There are a couple of things that we have to work on between now and our match on Monday against Butler County, but overall I’m pleased with the effort and performance my girls have put on,” Trinity coach Daniel Morris said. “I feel that we are peaking at the right time.
“To be successful in the postseason like we want to be, we must continue to play our game and minimize our simple mistakes. Playing Trinity volleyball has been the key to being successful during the regular season and we just need to take one game at a time and continue to have fun.”
Cassidy Morris has 273 kills for Trinity. Hannah Nash has 259 kills. Georgia Howard has 134 kills, 246 digs and 59 aces. Josie Aull has 735 assists. Taylor Pedley has 345 digs. Abigail Payne has 270 digs.
In the 10th District Tournament, Muhlenberg County (9-18) meets host McLean County (3-28) on Monday at 6 p.m. The winner will meet Ohio County (18-10) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the district championship.
In the 11th District Tournament, host Breckinridge County (20-9) meets Cloverport (2-16) on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Hancock County (7-25) will play Meade County (18-9) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. The winners will meet for the district championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.