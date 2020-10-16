Daviess County scored a goal inside the first two minutes and rolled to a 6-1 victory over host Apollo in the Boys’ 9th District Soccer Tournament championship match Thursday night at Eagle Stadium.
The Panthers will take a 10-2-2 mark into next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at Muhlenberg County High School in Greenville.
“In spurts, I thought we spread the field well and stayed in our shape well,” longtime DCHS coach Doug Sandifer said “Other times, we got a little bit away from that and gave up the opportunity to get some good looks.
“For the most part, I thought we ran our attack well and I thought that wore (Apollo) down as the second half progressed.”
In the second minute, Tanner Anderson scored from the left wing off an assist from Hunter Clark to provide DC an immediate 1-0 lead.
It remained that way until the 23rd minute when Apollo’s Harrison Bowman drilled a long shot off a long pass from Elbert Moo to tie the score.
Daviess County, however, would have nothing of an upset.
The Panthers responded in the 26th minute when Declan Armistead scored off an assist from Anderson to provide the defending champions a lead they would not relinquish.
In the 35th minute, Daviess stretched its advantage to 3-1 when Anderson scored from the left wing off an assist from Clark.
“We bounced back after they scored their goal,” Sandifer said. “I was pleased with the way we responded there.”
In the second half, it was all DC.
Sean Higgs scored from point-blank range off a brilliant assist from Clark in the 53rd minute to make it 4-1.
Eight minutes later, Anderson earned his hat trick by scoring on a penalty kick to make it 5-1, and Armistead scored his second goal of the night in the 68th minute off an assist from Hayden Glover.
Apollo, playing in the district tournament for the first time in a decade, tried to maintain the momentum in seized from Tuesday night’s 3-2 sudden-death penalty kicks victory over Owensboro Catholic.
“We were excited for a chance to have a shot at the championship, but to be honest I don’t think we had much left in the tank after Tuesday night,” Eagles coach Ryan Poirier said. “No excuses, though, they played better than we did and deserved to win.
“Giving up that first goal was tough, and we just didn’t match what they were able to do.”
Sandifer, meanwhile, felt his team came back with more focus and intensity than they displayed in Monday’s 3-1 semifinal conquest of Owensboro.
“I was disappointed after Monday’s game,” Sandifer said. “We weren’t ready to play like we should have been and I challenged the seniors to get us ready for this game.
“Our seniors have a lot of tournament experience. They’ve been here before and they need to be the ones to lead us.”
Daviess County outshot Apollo by a 12-3 margin. Eagles goalkeeper Steven Teran was credited with five saves, and Panthers keeper Cody Clark made one save
Apollo slipped to 8-5 but will also advance to next week’s regional competition.
