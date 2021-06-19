LEXINGTON — There’s just no keeping down this Daviess County High School softball team.
The Lady Panthers survived far and away their worst defensive inning of the year and ultimately overhauled Pendleton County, 8-4, in the quarterfinal round of the KHSAA State Tournament on Friday afternoon at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium.
DC (33-6) meets upstart 16th Region champion Lewis County (23-8) at 10 a.m. (CT) on Saturday in the semifinal round.
“We hadn’t had anything close to an inning like that all season,” said Daviess Couny coach John Biggs, in reference to the top of the third, when four Lady Panther throwing errors led to four unearned runs that turned a 3-0 lead into a 4-3 deficit.
“But this is a veteran team and we stuck with it, stayed with the process and didn’t panic. We felt like if could get our lineup turned over a couple of times we could score some more runs, and that’s what happened for us.”
DC started exceedingly well, scoring three times in the first two innings.
In the bottom of the first, Abby Newman led off with a triple to deep center field and scored on a single by Hattie Newman. Millie Roberts then singled before Jessie Daniels looped an RBI single to left to make it 2-0.
In the second, Sophie Simone walked, advanced to second on a single by Abby Newman, then scored on another RBI single by Hattie Newman to make it 3-0.
Tenth Region champion Pendleton County (25-12) then seized the lead and the momentum, with a lot of help from the Lady Panthers’ defense.
“It was just one of those innings, and not like us at all,” said Abby Newman, the team’s senior shortstop who has signed with Western Kentucky. “But this is a determined group of players and we knew we weren’t out of it by any stretch, that there was a lot of game left to be played.
“We’re a veteran team with a lot of big goals, and we didn’t want our season to end. We wanted those goals to remain intact.”
After going scoreless in the third and fourth innings, Daviess County returned to life in the fifth. Katie Mewes tied the game with a run-scoring single and Kelsea Roby scored all the way from first following a throwing error on Sophie Simone’s fielder’s choice to reclaim the lead, 5-4.
The Lady Panthers continued to pour it on in the sixth, scoring three key insurance runs. Greysee Whiteker clubbed a clutch two-run double to left-center and Mewes followed with another RBI single to provide DC a four-run cushion.
“We got some key hits late, for sure,” Biggs said. “That was a big double by Greysee and Katie just keeps it so simple at the plate — see the ball, hit the ball. She’s gotten big hits for us all season long.”
The game’s unsung hero, meanwhile, may well have been Daviess County sophomore pitcher Raylee Roby, who took over from Whiteker at the start of the fourth inning. In four scoreless innings of relief, Roby allowed just three hits, struck out seven, and walked no one.
“I knew we weren’t done yet when I came in, so I was just trying to keep them from scoring any more runs,” Roby said. “Even though our defense gave up some runs earlier, I still had faith in the players behind me.
“As for my pitching, everything was working well for me out there today.”
Abby Newman, Hattie Newman, Roberts and Mewes each had two hits to pace the Lady Panthers’ 11-hit attack. Hattie Newman, Whiteker and Mewes each drove in two runs.
Losing pitcher Kayley Bruener and Madison Verst each had two hits for the LadyCats.
PENDLETON COUNTY 004 000 0 — 4 7 2
DAVIESS COUNTY 210 023 x — 8 11 4
WP-Roby. LP-Bruener. 2B-Roberts, Whiteker (DC). 3B-A Newman (DC)
