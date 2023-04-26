Daviess County picked up its first 9th District win of the baseball season Tuesday with a 7-2 victory over Owensboro Catholic at Chautauqua Park.
DC is 10-8 overall, 1-3 in the district.
Cason Troutman was 2-for-2 with two runs scored for DC. Jackson Loucks was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Xander Brubaker was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
DC starting pitcher Logan Mewes gave up five hits and two runs in six innings.
Jamison Wall was 2-for-3 to lead Catholic (16-6, 3-1) at the plate. Wall was the losing pitcher for Catholic.
DAVIESS COUNTY 012 021 1 — 7 8 0
OWENSBORO CATH. 000 000 0 — 2 5 0
WP-Mewes. LP-Wall. 2B-Loucks, Huskisson (DC). Wall (C).
OWENSBORO 1, APOLLO 0
Will Rickard scored the winning run on a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning at Shifley Park.
Cayden Ray had the complete game 2-hit shutout, striking out 11. Ray tripled in the game. Noah Cook struck out nine for Apollo.
More from this section
Owensboro moved to 10-10 and 2-2 in the 9th District.
The Eagles fell to 16-7 and 2-2 in district play.
APOLLO 000 000 00 — 0 2 0
OWENSBORO 000 000 01 — 1 4 0
WP-Ray. LP-Franey. 2B-Holder (A). Eli Hampton 2 (O). 3B-Ray (O).
TENNIS
Apollo and Daviess County boys tied 3-3. Stetson Osborne, Evan Wilson, Conner O’Bryan were Apollo singles winners. Landon McDuffie-Yuga Kani, Parth Haria-Anthony Thomson and Christian Farmer were DC winners.
Daviess County girls beat Apollo 5-4. Kyndall Hayden, Ella Hayden, Maddie Ebelhar, Sophey Jennings-Emma Parker were winners for Apollo girls. Alessa Hall, Alexa Salamah, Emmie Williams, Hall-Salamah, Ella Boswell-Emmie Williams were DC winners.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC sweeps muhlenberg
Catholic swept Muhlenberg County boys and girls teams. John Wathen, Cooper Danzer, Patrick Hauke, Joseph Merchant, Houston Danzer-Cooper Danzer, John Wathen-Sam Fulkerson were Catholic boys winners.
Aisha Merchant, Ella Cason, Maddie Meyer, Julia Marshall-Isabelle Reisz, Ella Grace Buckman-Elizabeth Hayden were Catholic girls winners.
