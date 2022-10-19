Daviess County got the two goals it needed, and the Panthers kept North Oldham from making much of a threat at all offensively, which lifted DC to a 2-0 win in the KHSAA Boys State Soccer Tournament.

The victory at Panther Field at Deer Park on Tuesday put Daviess County into an elite eight match at Bowling Green. Date and time for that match still needs to be set.

