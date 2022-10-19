Daviess County got the two goals it needed, and the Panthers kept North Oldham from making much of a threat at all offensively, which lifted DC to a 2-0 win in the KHSAA Boys State Soccer Tournament.
The victory at Panther Field at Deer Park on Tuesday put Daviess County into an elite eight match at Bowling Green. Date and time for that match still needs to be set.
The Purples (18-2) had to survive a penalty kick shootout to advance past McCracken County 2-1 also on Tuesday night in BG.
Ahmed Abdullahi got a combination goal for Sam Glover, setting up a give and go for Glover to make an easy touch past the North Oldham keeper to put DC up 1-0 in the 26th minute.
That was the way the scoreboard stayed until late in the second half.
Carter Payne received a through ball down the right side, he got it and found Davian Clark in the box for an easy goal and a 2-0 Panthers lead in the 67th minute.
“We played really well on both sides of the ball,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “The first half we played fantastic, we had a lot of good opportunities. We had the nice goal combination with Sam and Ahmed, we had mentioned before the game would be open. Ahmed, when I set something in motion for them to do, he always seems to follow the plan. That was a little by design, something we were looking for, it panned out and Sam got on the end of it and had a nice finish.”
Continuously earning possessions was a key for the Panthers, who are 19-4-1.
“What helps us the most is stepping to 50-50 balls, winning balls in the air, putting it back down into our offensive end, not allowing the other team to settle balls, turn and go on the attack,” Sandifer said. “We’re doing a much better job of that in the postseason than we were early in the season. We were a little soft on our marking, and we tightened that up, guys figured out that winning those balls there really sets the tone.”
Abdullahi said he has faith in what Sandifer draws up for goal scoring possibilities.
“Looking for combinations, he mentioned that I trust him, he comes up with a game plan, I’m willing to go for it,” Abdullahi said. “I know I can trust him, if he says it will work, it will work. I came to set up to Sam, he gives it to me, when he hits me he keeps going, I give it back to him leading him into the goal. It works most of the time, we usually try it every game.”
DC had nine shots on goal. North Oldham keeper Sharan Dodwani had six saves and was vital in keeping his team in the match. Dodwani made a big save on a DC penalty kick early, and he kept stopping shots throughout the night.
“That goalie is pretty good, I’ll give him that,” Abdullahi said. “He stopped my shot which I’m surprised he stopped it, I was ready to celebrate as soon as it went off my foot, it was a beautiful save.”
North Oldham finished its season 11-5-3.
