Daviess County’s boys and girls finished second to very strong Rock Bridge High School cross country teams in the Daviess County Classic.
DC’s girls scored 63 points and were well ahead of third-place Greenwood (110). Rock Bridge scored 23 points and had four finishers in the top six.
Carolyn Ford from Rock Bridge was the individual girls winner at 18:01.99.
Lucy Spaw was the top finisher for Daviess County in third place overall (19:16.47) on a sunny Saturday at Yellow Creek Park.
Other runners scoring for DC’s girls were Emily Rempe (12th, 20:38.66), Sally Tidwell (14th, 20:48.77), Kayley Payne (15th, 20:54.08), Ellington Crabtree (20th, 21:19.37).
DC’s boys were second with 128 points. Rock Bridge scored an amazing 15 points, sweeping the top five spots.
DC was led by Justin Shelton in ninth overall (16:45.54).
“We got beat by a really good boys’ team,” DC coach Mark Fortney said of Rock Bridge, from Columbia, Missouri. “They are good enough to win any state championship around. They averaged 16 (minutes), 16:22 is the fastest ever average out here on this course on the boys side.”
Andrew Hauser won the overall race for Rock Bridge in 15:31.98.
Other runners scoring for Daviess County boys were Bryson McGary (19th, 17:17.01), Caleb Tidwell (28th, 17:30.50), Nolan Kurz (34th, 17:52.27), Zach McCaslin (48th, 18:25.12).
“We’re improving,” Fortney said of the DC teams. “That’s what we’re looking for, improvement in time, some progress. We’ve still got work to do, but we’ve got two weeks to regional, three to state. We’re getting there.
“We’re on the edge of it (top five), if we keep advancing we can be top five. We’ve got to keep working.”
Muhlenberg County’s girls finished 10th (244). Mallory Wilson led Muhlenberg in 35th (22:38.02). Allie Culbertson (54th, 24:30.74), Kendra Walker (69th, 25:16.84), Rachel Free (81st, 26:11.05), Savannah Page (89th, 26:40.22) also scored for Muhlenberg County.
Hancock County’s girls were 11th (283). Allyson Voyles led Hancock in 51st (24:14.88). Carolina Jones (60th, 24:52.52), Sydney Weatherholt (79th, 25:47.72), Lauren Proctor (91st, 26:52.12), Julianna Nevitt (100th, 27:56.72) also scored for Hancock County.
Muhlenberg County’s boys were eighth (230). Bryce Revo was 23rd ((17:25) for Muhlenberg. Jake Strader (33rd, 17:49.13), Grant Mefford (43rd, 18:19.31), Landon Groves (60th, 18:58.95), Isaac Evans (106th, 20:27.39) also scored for Muhlenberg County.
Owensboro’s boys were 17th (485). Adrian Askin was 27th for OHS (17:29.21). Jacob Coleman (104th, 20:22.91), Beckett Gilmore (150th, 22:29.47), Jacob Ladwig (183rd, 24:20.14), Luke Wellman (223rd, 29:00.82) also scored for OHS.
VOLLEYBALL APOLLO LOSES 2 TO BRECK
Apollo High School dropped two matches to Breckinridge County at home.
Apollo fell 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 21-25) and 2-0 (22-25, 19-25).
Havanah John had 21 kills, four blocks for Apollo. Maddi Boswell had 15 kills, three blocks. Ahalia Ramirez had 52 assists. Ava Fazio had eight blocks. Kaley Dickinson had 16 digs. Kelsey Dickinson had 11 digs. Abby Spong had 21 digs, two aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.