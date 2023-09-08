Lukas Humphrey scored a follow shot off a keeper deflection to push Daviess County to a tough, 1-0 win over Owensboro High School.
The Thursday night game at the OHS Soccer Complex was very defensive-minded with shots at a minimum on both sides.
Daviess County was credited with five shots on goal total. DC had a shot off the cross bar shortly after Humphrey scored in the 52nd minute.
DC’s Ethan Allen made a cross from the side that OHS keeper Alex Carpenter got a save on before Humphrey cleaned up the deflection.
“We were fortunate to get the goal, for them they had an injury to Romer (Payne) at a key part of the game,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “I’m not sure if we score that goal if Romer is in there. We were very fortunate to get that goal. We found a way to get a win. I’m not thrilled about how we played the whole game, but a district win is a district win.”
Daviess County went to 12-1 on the season and 5-0 in the 9th District. DC is a top-five ranked team in Kentucky.
Owensboro dropped to 5-4, 3-2 in the district. OHS lost 3-0 to DC on Aug. 17.
“I’m not sure we played a pretty game, Owensboro was probably the cause of that,” Sandifer said. “They played very hard and won a lot of the 50-50 challenges, stepped to the ball quicker, I thought we were a step slow especially in the first half.
“I thought we made some very poor decisions playing square balls in the midfield, not getting the ball out wide when we have opportunities. We score the goal because we get it out wide, our forward beats the back 1v1, and eventually leads to us knocking it in.”
DC keeper Conner Johnson was strong in goal with three big saves on some big shots by OHS.
“Conner played well,” Sandifer said. “He made a couple of really good saves.”
OHS got shots from Sang Thang, Peter Saang and Emmanuel Lichi.
“They had shots, right there in the middle, you score those...” OHS coach Ryan Haley said. “One thing we’ve been working on is shooting at every practice. We had been going to work at shots and finishing. Something we realized we can do is defend.
“I’m extremely proud of the way we played. They were dogs tonight, both teams were tonight. It reminds me of the games we played in 2019.”
Two of those games, in the district championship and 3rd Region championship, went to double overtime and overtime before DC pulled out wins.
