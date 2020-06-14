Doug Sandifer completed his 25th season as head coach of the Daviess County High School boys’ soccer program last fall, and while he would be quick to say each season was special in its own right, the past 10 have been something else altogether.
Call it DC dominance.
Sandifer points to the 2010 season, when the Panthers made it all the way to the KHSAA state championship game, as the breakthrough.
“That was an important season because it made it a reality to get there, and a 3rd Region team hadn’t been since 1988,” said Sandifer, alluding to a Dale Poole-coached Owensboro High School squad that happened to include one Doug Sandifer.
“I think the 2010 season made our players realize that this wasn’t just a dream, and they were saying, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ In my mind, that season set the tone for the decade that followed.”
And what a decade it was.
For instance, the Panthers have won six consecutive 9th District and 3rd Region tournament championships, and have, in fact, competed in the district and regional championship match every season since 2003.
Sandifer said DC was in “rebuilding mode” from 2011 to 2013, but began to make serious headway again beginning in 2014 with a trip to the KHSAA elite eight.
“The next year, 2015, on paper, was probably our best team,” Sandifer said. “We got beat by Bowling Green at their place on a night when the weather and field conditions were just awful. Both teams were final four-level teams, but we just happened to meet up early in the postseason.”
It was in 2016, of course, when Daviess County went the distance — capturing the program’s first state championship by defeating Covington County 2-1 in a riveting finale at Lexington’s Bryan Station High School, where the Panthers prevailed (6-5) in a penalty-kick shootout.
“A special group, obviously,” Sandifer said. “To win a state championship it takes a commitment to excellence and a commitment from everyone on the roster to be the best that they can be for the betterment of the team — that group had those qualities, and they made the most of their opportunity.
“We had 12 seniors who had a lot of success in club soccer, so we had been building to that moment. We also had some strong juniors and sophomores who played key roles, as well.”
Since then, well, DC has never really let off the pedal.
In 2017, despite having lost nine starters from the state title team, DC improbably made it all the way back to the state title match, dropping a 3-0 decision to St. Xavier at Lafayette High School in Lexington.
Then, in 2018, the Panthers reached the elite eight before being knocked out by Highlands, and last fall the Panthers once again played their way into the state championship match, falling 2-0 to Henry Clay at Bryan Station.
“We’ve just had a lot of good players through the years,” Sandifer said, “and you have to have talented, highly-skilled players to win at the level our program has won at — there isn’t any doubt about that.
“Also, as coaches we’ve figured out a system that is successful in high school soccer. You have to have stars to win championships, but your role players also have to do their jobs, to be willing to play within their role for the good of the team — we’ve been blessed with some great role players through the years.
“We put a heavy emphasis on fundaments and doing all the little things well on a consistent basis. We believe when this is done, the good is going to outweigh the bad in terms of how you play collectively as a team.”
Spacing and numbers come to the forefront on the pitch itself.
“Offensively, we try to spread out our opponent on our attacking side of the field and take advantage of matchups we feel are favorable to us,” Sandifer said. “It’s like a numbers game, and this is also where depth comes into play.
“So, we want advantages on our wings, a strong midfield and a backline defense, including the goalkeeper, that is working together and well-organized as a unit.
“This approach has worked well for us. Since 2014, we’ve scored more goals than we ever did before, and we’re allowing less goals, and that, of course, is what you’re always looking for.”
Sandifer acknowledges that the Panthers have enjoyed a seriously successful run, and he’s philosophical about the future.
“It’s been a pretty remarkable thing,” he said, “and it’ll come to an end one day — but we’re going to continue to enjoy it while it lasts.”
