Daviess County boys’ soccer won two games in the Purples Classic at Bowling Green on Saturday. DC beat Simon Kenton 5-0 and Marshall County 5-1.

Carter Payne had two goals, Sam Glover, Lucas Humphrey and Saw Mu each scored one goal against Simon Kenton.

