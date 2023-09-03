Daviess County boys’ soccer won two games in the Purples Classic at Bowling Green on Saturday. DC beat Simon Kenton 5-0 and Marshall County 5-1.
Carter Payne had two goals, Sam Glover, Lucas Humphrey and Saw Mu each scored one goal against Simon Kenton.
Glover, Jack Quisenberry, Jake Johnson, Trace Morris and Ethan Allen scored for DC against Marshall County.
Daviess County has an 11-1 record.
GIRLS SOCCER
Owensboro lost two games in the Lady Colonel Showcase at Christian County. OHS fell 10-3 to North Hardin. Sydney Lovett scored two goals and had an assist. Ella Hall had one goal and an assist. Mauwa Lamartine had one assist. Emma Wilkins made 11 saves.
Trigg County beat OHS 6-0. Wilkins had 16 saves for OHS (2-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.