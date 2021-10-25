Daviess County is back to try and make it two straight 3rd Region volleyball championships.
Owensboro Catholic will be right there to challenge with a 25-12 record.
Whitesville Trinity also will trying to make a run after putting together a stellar 25-5 season.
Owensboro Catholic meeting Trinity could be the most interesting first-round match.
The 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament will start Monday at the Owensboro Catholic gym. Daviess County faces Breckinridge County at 5 p.m. That match will be followed by Ohio County (19-10) going against Grayson County (12-25) at 8 p.m.
Other first round matches will be Tuesday. Meade County (20-9) will play Muhlenberg County (10-19) at 5 p.m. Catholic and Trinity will play at 8 p.m.
The Monday first-round winners will play Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the semifinals. The Tuesday winners will play at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
The regional championship match is Thursday at 6 p.m.
Daviess County beat Breckinridge County 2-1 (15-25, 25-18, 25-23) on Sept. 30 at DC. The Lady Panthers are 19-9.
“Breck is a strong team, so we will focus on keeping high energy, playing as a team, and doing the little things right for the duration of the match,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “We must limit unforced errors in order to be successful.”
DC heads to the regional after big fifth-set performances from Lexi Owen, Emma Rogers and Josie Newcom, helped stop Catholic 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 21-25, 16-14 in a raucous 9th District Tournament championship match at the Catholic gym.
“I want to see us play with the same energy and heart that we did against Catholic,” Bailey said. “Maintain the ‘Go fast, go alone. Go far, go together’ mentality.”
Catholic was led by Cate Sights, Hadley Latham and Olivia Castlen up front against DC.
The Lady Aces have had some tight matches against Trinity, going 2-1 in the regular season and winning 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-12) last time out on Oct. 16.
“We beat them the last two times we played them, and it’s tough to beat somebody three in a row,” Catholic coach Brian Hardison said.
When Catholic had success against Trinity, it served aggressively and played uptempo.
“They are hard to score against,” Hardison said. “They don’t let the ball hit the ground.”
Catholic needs to get its blocking game in tune against Trinity as well.
Trinity aimed all season at making the region tournament and being a factor once it got there.
“We are playing pretty well going into the regional tournament,” Trinity coach Daniel Morris said. “With our draw being Owensboro Catholic, I think we are excited and ready to go. My girls are motivated and ready for the task at hand. The way we look at it is that we have to meet up and match with them at some point if we want an opportunity to win the (regional) title.”
Hannah Nash, Taylor Pedley, Josie Aull and Cassidy Morris were factors in the 12th District Tournament for Trinity.
“One thing that we need to do better is our front line having more touches on swings,” Daniel Morris said. “The more blocks and opportunities we have to slow the ball down, the better we can run our offense and score against the tough teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.