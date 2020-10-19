Daviess County and Apollo High School will both be playing on the first day of the boys’ 3rd Region Soccer Tournament.
DC will face Muhlenberg County on its home field in Greenville at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Apollo will play Meade County at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Ohio County awaits the Apollo-Meade County winner for a Tuesday game at 5:30 p.m.
Ohio County had the best record in the region at 11-1-1 not including one COVID cancelation.
Grayson County will play the Daviess-Muhlenberg winner Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
The championship game will be Wednesday at 7 p.m.
DC has won six straight 3rd Region championships. The Panthers have played in three of the last four KHSAA state championship games as well.
DC went 10-2-2 with two COVID cancelations.
“The winners want to avoid the quarterfinal because of attrition,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “You’ve got to play the games. I’m fine with it, we’re healthy, we’re good as far as that goes.
“We try to get through the first opponent, maybe try to rest some guys if we can, get ready for the next one the next night, without having seen either one of them.”
Muhlenberg County is 4-7-1. Grayson County is 7-6.
Apollo (8-5) has seen Meade County, and the Eagles won that game 3-1 on September 19. Meade County is 1-11-1.
“We knew we were going to play the first night,” Apollo coach Ryan Poirier said. “Meade County we played them this year, at home on turf. You get to play somebody you saw, on a similar surface. As coaches we discussed the draw, but you get what you get, that’s who you’re supposed to play, you’ve got to figure it out.”
Apollo is playing in the regional tournament for the first time since 2010. The Eagles beat Owensboro Catholic 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout in the first round of the 9th District Tournament. DC beat Apollo 6-1 in the district championship game.
“Hopefully we can make a little run in this tournament,” Poirier said. “The kids are excited, it’s been a long time. That Tuesday game to advance, it was a lot of emotion. To compete for a championship was awesome. That Thursday we didn’t have a lot left. Now we’ve had a couple of days to recharge, the moment passes, you start all over and reset. That’s good for us.”
Ohio County beat Apollo 1-0 early in the season.
Jonathan Young has 24 goals, 10 assists for Ohio County. Angel Sandria has 10 goals. Jack Barton has 14 assists.
