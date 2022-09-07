Daviess County earned a 3-0 sweep at Owensboro High School in a 9th District volleyball match Tuesday night.
DC beat the Lady Devils 25-20, 25-19, 27-25.
“A district win always feels good,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “Owensboro came out ready to play. We made spur of the moment lineup adjustments in order to focus on going out and playing without overthinking. It took a little while to get adjusted, but once we did, we came back from a few holes we dug early on and began executing more effectively. My girls love a challenge and tonight we fought it out.”
DC jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first set but saw OHS get back in, cutting the deficit to 19-15 after a 9-4 run. DC was able to subdue OHS after getting back up 24-19.
The second set was even throughout until late, when DC got good blocking from Kayla Thomson and Josie Newcom.
Owensboro jumped out to a big lead in the third set, 12-6, before DC started coming back. OHS had a 21-17 lead before DC made another charge. The teams went back and forth after DC tied it 21-21. OHS had set point on a kill at 24-23. The set was tired for the last time at 25-25, then a Newcom point and a middle block from Sydney DeRossitt and Newcom ended the match with a 27-25 DC win.
“It might’ve been a little sloppy and hectic at times on our side of the court, but overall I am pleased with how we finished it out,” Bailey said.
Daviess County is 7-5 on the season and 2-0 in the district.
Newcom had 14 kills, three blocks and five digs. Mary Grayce Hill, Lexi Owen and DeRossitt each had five kills for DC. Owen had 23 assists and Sydney Mills had 10 assists. Taylor Roberts had six digs.
OHS fell to 4-8 but coach Melissa Hibbs thought her team fought.
“Overall I was pretty pleased, we just couldn’t make the big play at the end,” Hibbs said. “Toward the end we started playing a little timid. We need to continue to play aggressive from point one to 25. Not having a match at the end of last week we were able to practice, go into skills. We were playing more like a cohesive unit out there, we looked like a family out there.”
Brooklyn Williams had nine kills and Ava Fincher had eight for OHS. Kennedy Thompson had 17 digs, Addie McDaniel had 10 digs. Mia Covington had 15 assists and Fincher had 11 assists.
