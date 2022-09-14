Daviess County wanted to come back strong Tuesday night after falling to Whitesville Trinity in a volleyball match on Monday.
The Lady Panthers were focused and ready to go, getting a 3-0 sweep of Apollo at Eagle Arena on Tuesday. DC fell in five sets to Trinity.
DC coach Tyla Bailey was looking for how her team would respond after that loss to an in-county squad.
“Coming off a tough loss to Trinity we were hungry to win, overall I’m pretty pleased,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “We did a good job of bouncing back, we’re all exhausted. We played at Greenwood this weekend, tonight was what we needed. I was able to call on some girls who hadn’t played a lot and they stepped in and got the job done. The bench kept the energy despite being exhausted and tired so I was pleased with that. Everybody kind of pushed through.
“Sydney Mills stepped in and played pretty solid defense for us, Kayedon Mattingly being aggressive at the net really helped us.”
DC won 25-12, 25-23, 25-14.
Josie Newcom had 11 kills and Mary Grayce Hill finished with seven kills for DC.
Kayla Thomson had four kills and Lexi Owen finished with three. Owen also had four blocks, 18 assists and seven digs. Sydney Mills had seven assists. Taylor Roberts had eight digs. Mattingly had three blocks.
DC started off well in each set, Mattingly had two straight blocks in the first set to help DC to a 12-2 lead.
DC was up 24-18 in the second set when Apollo scored five straight, getting two kills from Abbi Butterworth, to cut the lead to 24-23 before another block by Mattingly ended the set 25-23.
The Lady Panthers maintained control in the third set, holding a 10-point lead most of the way. DC is 10-7 on the season, 3-0 in the 9th District. Apollo is 6-7, 2-2 in the district.
Apollo coach Mary Howard saw some good things from her team in the match.
“Our youth showed at times, Daviess County is a very, very experienced team,” Howard said. “We talked about learning to come into games, controlling emotions. At times we did a lot of really good things, playing an experienced team, the consistency has to be there, and at times tonight the consistency wasn’t where we wanted it to be. It’s part of the process, we talked about it’s learning how to be more consistent.”
Kaley Dickinson had 11 digs and Kelsey Dickinson had eight digs for Apollo. Butterworth had eight kills and three blocks. Jennifer Lee had seven blocks and four kills. Elise Wilson and Ava Fazio had three kills each.
