Daviess County’s boys soccer team making long runs in the KHSAA postseason has almost become commonplace.
The 8-time defending 3rd Region champion reached the semifinals of the State Soccer Tournament last fall, losing 1-0 to Covington Catholic.
The Panthers will be favorites once again in the region certainly after posting a 22-2-4 record last season.
APOLLO
The Eagles reached the regional championship game, falling to DC 2-1. Apollo lost 10 seniors and a lot of goal scoring from a team that finished 13-10.
“We’ve got two starters that came back, we’ve got some experience to make up,” Apollo coach Ryan Poirier said. “We do have talent. Right now we’ve just been focusing on trying to mesh, jell, focusing on just get better. We know early on will have growing pains. We’re just working on getting better every day and by the end of the season we know what we are.”
Eh Wah was injured last season but he has big scoring potential.
“Scoring, that’s a question we ask every day,” Poirier said. “We will rely on creating opportunities within our system and be ready to finish. Hopefully we can have five or six guys near double digit goals. We plan on playing quite a few kids, moving kids around.”
Steven Teran returns for his senior season at keeper. Teran had 99 saves last season.
“We expect him to keep up the stellar play he has had the last two years,” Poirier said. “He’s talented and got tons of experience.”
DAVIESS COUNTY
DC has a lot of experience and a lot of players capable of putting the ball in the back of the net.
“I can think of seven to nine guys who can score double-digit goals,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “I like balanced scoring on the team where one or two guys lead the way. The more goal and assist production we can get across the board helps us, the other team has got to worry about seven or eight guys. I’ve always tried to build my teams around that, multiple guys scoring can win games.”
Sean Higgs led the team with 16 goals and he passed for six assists. Dax Sandifer scored 12 goals. They are among 13 seniors for the Panthers.
“It’s a good group of kids, they work hard, they get along with each other,” Doug Sandifer said. “We’ve got 15 guys with experience, we’ve added some full time players that were part time last year. We have depth at every field position. We have internal competition for minutes, some guys they understand they’re sitting behind three and four-year varsity players. With the schedule we’re playing we’re going to have to find time to build in rest for the starters, and that’s where the depth will come in.”
More from this section
Connor Johnson is now the full time keeper after playing behind Cody Clark, who graduated.
OWENSBORO
The Red Devils bring back a good percentage of goals and assists. Sang Thang had 14 goals, 13 assists to lead OHS and he is a junior. Aiden Frego had eight goals and is a senior. Peter Saang had nine assists and seven goals, and he is also a junior.
“We will be much stronger as a collective,” OHS coach Ryan Haley said. “They got their feet wet, the younger ones did. I think our soccer IQ is going to be at a higher level, we’ll be able to hold the ball, possess the ball better. The main reason is they got older, they’ve been playing soccer another year. They’re bigger, stronger, faster, more athletic.”
Haley believes there will be several players stepping up offensively, the team will be able to attack better in the middle. OHS should also be solid in the defensive back.
The Devils were 8-10-2 last season.
Alex Carpenter is the projected starter at keeper and he will be a junior. Broderick Divine is a defensive player who will also be a backup at keeper.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Austin Martin and Brody Martin were leading scorers for the Aces last season. Austin had 12 goals and Brody had five.
“Austin and Brody are special talents,” Catholic coach Andy Donohoe said. “The way we’re going to have to play, all 11 players on the field need to have a connection, work to get the ball in the back of net and do it game after game. The guys have bought in, everyone is keen on it. If we can get the disciplined approach we’re looking for and keep that, from what we’ve seen in the preseason that will be an exciting prospect.
“We’ve got a good group with nine seniors, a big senior class that is kind of leading the way for us.”
Parker Jones is at keeper for his senior season.
• Also from the area in the 3rd Region is Ohio County and Muhlenberg County.
The Eagles were 16-4-1 last season and return Angel Sandria, who scored 22 goals and had 18 assists.
Muhlenberg County was 6-10-2.
