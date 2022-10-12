Daviess County was very efficient in the offensive third of the field, scoring in a couple of quick successions on the way to a dominating 11-1 win over Muhlenberg County.
It was the kind of victory in the 3rd Region Boys Soccer Tournament semifinals Tuesday at Deer Park Field that will be another strong step to the regional championship game. The Panthers will face Owensboro for the regional crown Thursday at 7 p.m.
Ahmed Abdullahi scored a hat trick plus one for the Panthers, he had the second and third DC goals in the seventh and eighth minutes. Hayden Boswell opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Boswell also had two assists.
Abdullahi also had the closing goals of the match, the 10th on a header from Lukas Humphrey, and the 11th goal to end things two minutes into the second half.
“I asked them to be efficient in front of the goal,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “I thought we were once we got into the game, it took a few minutes, after a few chances that went wide or were blocked, we kind of found a rhythm. They did what I asked them to do, which was not waste chances on goal.”
DC had several goals where they got a good second pass in the box before the score.
“The combination play was good for awhile, then Muhlenberg got compact in there, forced us to go wide with it, which we were able to, and we got a few looks out of that too,” Sandifer said.
Sean Higgs had two goals and an assist. Cameron Bell had a goal and an assist. Sam Glover had a goal and an assist.
“We came out slightly slow, but we were able to work into it quickly,” Higgs said. “We came out to play, put a couple in early. We slowed down a little, then we were able to combine a little bit, put it in the back of the net, that’s all that matters.”
Those quick second passes in the box have been an offensive key for DC this season.
“Combining in the offensive third, being able to play through, keep running, get it back, the ball slid across the box for easy finishes is what we strive for,” Higgs said.
Tyler Wilkerson and Carter Hoak also each had a goal. Dax Sandifer also had an assist.
Daviess County went to 17-4-1.
Sandifer wants to think a big win where there was plenty of scoring would be a good momentum boost going into a regional final.
“Overall this was a good overall effort, we’re all healthy,” Sandifer said.
Melkin Herrera had the goal for Muhlenberg County. Nate Harper had the assist. Oak Shane was credited with 19 save in goal. The Mustangs season ended 8-14-1.
