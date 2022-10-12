OWESPTS-10-12-22 MUHL DC BOYS MATCH dom

Daviess County’s Hayden Boswell (17) scores past Muhlenberg County goalie Oak Shain while defended by Ashton Caudill during the first half Tuesday during the 3rd Region Boys Soccer Tournament at Deer Park.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County was very efficient in the offensive third of the field, scoring in a couple of quick successions on the way to a dominating 11-1 win over Muhlenberg County.

It was the kind of victory in the 3rd Region Boys Soccer Tournament semifinals Tuesday at Deer Park Field that will be another strong step to the regional championship game. The Panthers will face Owensboro for the regional crown Thursday at 7 p.m.

