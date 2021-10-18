After seeing a lot of defensive alignment in the 3rd Region Soccer Tournament, Daviess County’s boys team will go back to playing a full-field game for the opening round of the KHSAA Boys’ State Soccer Tournament.
South Warren will meet Daviess County on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Deer Park Soccer Complex.
DC is 20-1-4 and was ranked No. 3 in the latest Maher Ranking for Kentucky.
“The three games last week made us play a different style than what we play 99% of the season,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “We’re not going to see that Monday night. Monday it will be two teams that will go at each other, punch and counter punch.”
“My biggest concern is getting back into a normal rhythm of how we were playing before region started. We’ve got to adjust to playing the full length of the field on both sides of the ball. If we can do that then I feel good about how we’re playing.”
DC beat South Warren 2-0 on Sept. 28 in Bowling Green. South Warren is 12-8-2.
“South Warren was without two starters, we were without two starters, neither of us had a full team,” Sandifer said. “We always play them late, we’re both pretty cautious, being very careful with our players because district tournament would be coming up.
“This will be a competitive game. They will be a tough test for us. When we played before we took advantage of a couple of corner kicks, they had some good looks on us that didn’t pay off.”
South Warren was state runner-up last season, losing 1-0 to St. Xavier in the state championship game.
“They graduated some guys, but to come out of Fourth Region is a tall order for anybody, no doubt they have a quality team. We’re going to have to be solid on both sides of the ball.”
DC has been balanced offensively. Sean Higgs leads the Panthers with 16 goals.
Tanner Andersen has 14 goals. Dax Sandifer has 11 goals.
Keeper Cody Clark has 38 saves.
