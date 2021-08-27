Daviess County got scoring and a strong defensive effort in a 5-0 shutout win over Apollo in 9th District boys soccer.
Two freshmen scored goals for Daviess County, which has several players out right now, according to DC coach Doug Sandifer.
The Panthers ran their record to 4-1 on a hot and steamy Thursday night at Deer Park.
Jack Quisenberry had a header goal off a corner serve from Nick Vincent to give DC a 2-0 lead in the 31st minute.
Carter Payne scored his second goal in two games for the Panthers when he got a mop-up score off a Tyler Wilkerson assist.
“We’ve been pulling some guys up, not expecting them to play, but they’ve gotten some minutes,” Sandifer said. “A guy like Carter Payne has taken advantage of it and scored a couple. It’s good for the younger ones, they’re going to make guys work to keep their spots, it’s good for us.”
Carson Thomas started the scoring with a curling free kick from 25 yards in the 17th minute.
“We talked to these guys about being focused, coming in ready to play,” Sandifer said. “Apollo is a good team, they’re hungry, we had to match that intensity right from the start, and I thought we did a good job of doing that.”
Sean Higgs cleaned up in the box for another DC goal to make it 3-0 with a Tanner Andersen assist.
Apollo also scored an own goal in falling to 2-3 on the season.
Rotations are taking better shape now for the Panthers on both ends of the field. They had 15 shots against Apollo.
“We’re getting little more balance out of the second guys coming in,” Sandifer said. “We can rotate a little more, we’re getting quality minutes from 16-17 guys and that’s good.”
DC keeper Cody Clark didn’t have to face a lot of shots on goal, and he made three saves.
“The defense is coming together, that’s what I’ve been concerned with early on,” Sandifer said. “We’re seeing a cohesion in the back, a good rotation we have with outside backs, and can rotate three center backs. When it’s hot and muggy like this you want to rotate them as much as you can.”
Clark likes what he sees from DC’s defense in front of him early in the season.
“We’re kind of young in the back, a lot of freshmen and sophomores, but I feel like we’re pretty solid,” Clark said. “We made sure they didn’t get any breakaways and through balls. Everybody is catching on. We can move the ball easily.”
Apollo coach Ryan Poirier wasn’t happy with any aspect of the Eagles’ performance.
“We didn’t play well at all,” Poirier said. “It was not good enough anywhere. I thought it was our worst defensive game all season, we didn’t play well in any facet. It was just a really bad game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.