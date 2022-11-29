Daviess County’s boys basketball team held off Edmonson County 63-60 at Brownsville on Monday night.
Gage Phelps scored 18 points to lead DC in its season opener. Jack Payne added 15 points and Evan Hillard scored 11 for Daviess County.
Daviess County made 10-of-19 from 3-point range for 52%. The Panthers were 22-of-46 from the floor for 47%.
Daviess County (63) — Phelps 18, Payne 15, Hillard 11, Oberst 6, McCain 4, Ayer 3, Brown 3, Renfrow 3.
Edmonson County scoring not available.
GIRLS UNION COUNTY 50 APOLLO 36
Heleina John scored 10 points to lead Apollo at Morganfield.
Jennifer Lee and Abby Sapp each had nine rebounds for Apollo.
Madison Morris scored 18 points to lead Union County.
UNION COUNTY 8 8 21 13 — 50
Apollo (36) — John 10, Thompson 8, Lee 6, Sapp 5, Lane 4, Survant 3.
Union County (50) — Morris 18, Hagan 14, Gough 6, Stewart 5, Goodloe 3, Curry 2, Hibbs 2.
