LEITCHFIELD — Daviess County and Breckinridge County swept their way into the semifinals of the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Panthers put together a good combination of strong play along the front and back rows to beat Muhlenberg County 3-0 on Tuesday night at Grayson County High School.
DC will meet Breckinridge County in the Wednesday semifinal at 8 p.m.
Breck County swept Whitesville Trinity 3-0 in the other quarterfinal Tuesday.
DAVIESS COUNTY 3 MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0
There were few anxious moments for Daviess County in picking up the regional quarterfinal victory. (25-16, 25-12, 25-19).
“A win is a win,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “We are excited for (Wednsday) night, I’m pleased with the way the girls came out, they executed when they needed to.”
DC won the first set 25-16 and had rotations working well.
Daviess County won the second set 25-12, and got on a couple of good runs with Kendal Goetz serving.
“It was very important to get up early,” Bailey said. “Sometime w have a really bad habit of getting in a hole, and while I’m proud of them for being able to get out, it gets a little too close for comfort.
“This time of year nobody is safe, so to speak, so it’s important for us to play our game. ”
Muhlenberg County went up 5-0 in the third set before DC got moving more like it did in the first two sets.
Kloee Phelps and Josie Newcom serving helped get Daviess County back in front 11-7.
DC stalled out a little in the middle of the third set, but it got rotations working well again to close things out.
Elizabeth Moore had 10 kills. Ryann Keller had 23 assists.
DC will take a 12-3 record against Breck County. The Lady Tigers won in four sets when they played DC back on October 12.
“They beat us when we played them at their place,” Bailey said. “We’re using that as motivation, we know what we need to do, it’s a matter of are we going to do it, which team wants it the most.”
Muhlenberg County finished 7-9 and had Daisy Ritchie make the All-Region Tournament team.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 3 WHITESVILLE TRINITY 0
Trinity made a couple of good runs in the second and third sets, but Breck County was mostly in control 25-13, 25-23, 25-17.
Audrey Whitworth was a force hitting the ball with 18 kills. Whitworth also had several aces on the service line.
Mary Drane also was tough to deal with on the front line, as was Natalie Henning.
Trinity was able to get its sixth tie of the second set at 23-23, but Breck County scored two straight points, including one on a Trinity return error, to escape with a 25-23 win.
Avery Aulbach got on a substantial service run for Breck County, pushing it to a 13-8 lead. The Lady Tigers kept extending their advantage to close things out.
Trinity got good play out of Josie Aull, Jenna McDowell, Hannah Nash and Kenzie McDowell. Jenna McDowell was named All-Region Tournament.
Trinity finished the season 10-11
Trinity coach Daniel Morris knows he has a young team that gained valuable experience to build on.
“You’ve got to drill it in their heads that you have to forget mistakes,” Morris said. “When they make that run, you have to try and cut it in half. I wanted them to play comfortably, and they did that.”
Trinity had to work through some personnel changes at the end of the season.
