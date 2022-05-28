Daviess County was the KHSAA state softball runner-up last year and has been playing with a determination to return to the state tournament all this season.

After going 27-5 and being a top 5 team in Kentucky most of this season, the real quest begins Saturday when the Lady Panthers and seven other teams open the 3rd Region Tournament at Owensboro Catholic.

All the teams in the regional tournament will be dealing with getting back into a playing groove after being off for at least seven days, and for a couple of teams there was more of a break than that.

“We’ve had some good days to practice this week, try to keep it as normal as possible, going 3:30 to 5, that’s worked real well for us,” DC coach John Biggs said. “We were discussing (Thursday), the longest gone all year without playing a game, 7 days.”

Biggs isn’t concerned about DC being rusty.

“I don’t think so, with us being veteran team this has kind of helped with this process,” Biggs said. “We’ve had some pretty focused practices where we were working on some things. The biggest thing I can see needing some time with is going this long without seeing live pitching. Everybody is in the same boat. We’re good to go.

DC will meet Meade County in a 4 p.m. opening round game. Meade County is 16-13.

Muhlenberg County will face Catholic to open the regional at 10 a.m. Catholic is 22-14. Muhlenberg is 10-16.

Hancock County will face Whitesville Trinity at 1 p.m. The Lady Hornets have the second-best record in the region at 23-8. Trinity is 18-11.

Butler County will meet Ohio County to close the opening round at 7 p.m.

The semifinals will be Sunday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The championship game is set for Monday at 7 p.m.

DC certainly has the strength and talent to get back to the state tournament.

Jessie Daniels has been DC’s leader at the plate for plate for much of the season, hitting .467 with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs, all team highs. Millie Roberts is next for DC with a .385 batting average, 15 RBIs and five home runs.

Seven of nine DC batters are hitting .316 or better.

The Lady Panthers also have one of the best pitchers in western Kentucky with Raylee Roby, who has a 1.47 ERA with 200 strikeouts in 128.2 innings pitched.

They will face a Meade County team with Rylee Webb, who is tied for the state lead in home runs at 16.

Catholic beat Muhlenberg 3-1 on March 26 at Parents Park. The Lady Aces won nine straight games to end April and go into May, then they lost five straight against some tough competition before the 9th District Tournament. Catholic dropped games to McCracken County (12-5) and Henderson County (4-1), both highly-ranked teams in Kentucky all season long.

Catholic rebounded to beat Apollo 9-4 in the district tourney opener and move on to the regional tournament.

“This is a reset for the girls, everybody is back to an 0-0 record, the mindset is a little different,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said. “You’ve got a familiarity playing those local teams, you know these teams. We have confidence, we’ve played everybody we could see.”

A few more days off could give Lexi Hatchett a little more time to heal from a back injury that she’s had since the start of May.

The Lady Aces have Bailey Hamilton leading them in hitting with a .485 average, she also has 25 RBIs and 11 doubles. Bailey has four home runs along with Lilli Grant, who is hitting .273 with 30 RBIs and 12 doubles. Brooke Hamilton has 25 RBIs and is hitting .275.

Camille Conkright is hitting .356 and Addison Tignor is batting .328.

Brooke Hamilton has a 3.33 ERA in the pitching circle. Brooke has 165 strikeouts in 145 innings. Hatchett had a 2.71 ERA in 82 innings.

Hancock County has one of the best pitchers in the region with sophomore Lily Roberts, who has 296 strikeouts in 185 innings. Roberts strikeout numbers rank sixth in the state. Roberts has a 1.74 ERA. Roberts is also batting .347 with 25 RBIs. Ella Staples leads the team in hitting with a .402 average. Her 32 RBIs, 13 doubles and six home runs.

Hancock is 2-0 against Trinity this season, winning 10-0 in six innings on March 29, then beating Trinity 4-1 in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic.

Cassidy Morris is batting .459 and Katherine Hibbitt is hitting .458 to lead Trinity. Morris has 13 doubles and 32 RBIs. Hibbitt has 10 doubles and 25 RBIs to go with four home runs. Raylee Higdon has 26 RBIs, and Abigail Payne has 22.

Allie Barnett has pitched 104 innings and has a 4.24 ERA with 44 strikeouts. Allie Graham has pitched 64 innings for Trinity with a 3.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts.

Butler County finished 19-15 and beat Ohio County 6-5 on May 5. The Lady Bears have been led at the plate by Parker Willoughby with a .430 batting average and 14 doubles. Madison Clark is hitting .396. Willoughby and Clark each have 23 RBIs. Karrington Hunt has 33 RBIs and Carly Jones has 29 RBIs.

Pitcher Avery Gleason has 75 strikeouts and a 2.03 ERA in 169 innings.

Ohio County is led by Elli Graves with a .425 batting average and 10 doubles. Camden Sandefur is hitting .413 with 25 RBIs, five home runs, five doubles and three triples.

Addyson Graves has pitched 133 innings with 122 strikeouts and a 5.51 ERA for Ohio County (11-19).