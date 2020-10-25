Daviess County’s Sean Higgs gathered a corner kick about 20 minutes into the match and buried into the right corner of the goal, providing all the scoring needed as the Panthers defeated McCraken County 1-0 Saturday at Marquette Stadium in Paducah during the sub-state round of the 2020 KHSAA State Tournament.
The game was a rematch of the season opener for both squads — an easy 5-0 victory for Daviess County on Sept. 7. But nothing about this 80 minutes was easy for either team.
Daviess County, 2019 state runners-up with all but one starter returned, took advantage of the Mustangs’ only real mistake on defense all day. As the corner kick came in from the left side, Higgs settled the ball in the scrum and blared it past the McCracken senior goalie Gavin O’Donley for the score.
“They played that corner very well,” O’Donley noted. “I feel like we could’ve done more to clear it, but when it comes down, there’s a tiny error — which led to them scoring a goal. That happens in a game.”
O’Donley would finish with seven saves, including five in a riveting second half that saw the teams end up even in possession and shots as McCracken tried to get an equalizer.
With 24 minutes left in regulation, McCracken County amped up its pressure against the Panthers behind the efforts of seniors Jaxon Miller and Dylan Deweese. Miller had a beauty of a left-footer go wide, and less than 60 seconds later, Deweese would win possession and shoot just wide.
With less than four minutes left in regulation, a foul near the 25-yard line gave Miller a free kick and he placed it perfectly between the Daviess County wall and the attacking left-post. Panthers keeper Cody Clark, however, dove to his right and deflected it to secure the victory.
Both teams were slow to get started in the first half, with Daviess County firing the only shot of the first 15 minutes as defenses stood tall and possession became difficult in the wind and rain.
The second half saw more action, with each team ending with seven shots on goal.
“I challenged them not to be afraid,” McCracken County coach Michael Wiersema said. “We were backing off of them, and giving them too much space and time. We had to respect them, but respect them enough to play them tight, and not give them time and space.”
With the win, Daviess County moves on to Monday’s quarterfinals where the Panthers will play at 7 p.m. at South Warren, which has a record of 14-1-1.
DAVIESS COUNTY 1, MCCRACKEN COUNTY 0
SCORING
First Half — 24’ DC Sean Higgs (unassisted).
Second Half — none.
STATISTICS
Shots: DC 17, MC 8. Saves: DC Cody Clark 1, MC Gavin O’Donley 7. Corners: DC 4, MC 3.
RECORDS
DC 14-2-4, MC 11-3-3.
