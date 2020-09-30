Daviess County had to battle back from a deficit, but it got things going in the fourth and fifth sets to prevail over Owensboro Catholic 3-2.
DC fell behind 2-1 in the volleyball match on Tuesday night at the DC gym (24-25, 25-23, 16-25).
The Lady Panthers had to put on a big rally in the fourth and fifth sets to win the match (25-17, 15-11).
Heading into the fourth set, DC coach Tyla Bailey knew her team needed to keep pushing.
“At that point it’s all mentality, we really just focused on high energy, staying positive through some of the slumps,” Bailey said. “It was all about getting the job done, point by point, set by set.”
Lexi Owen and Elizabeth Moore got on good service runs that helped DC put some distance between itself and Catholic in the fourth set.
A couple of Catholic hitting errors let DC get up 13-11. Adylan Ayer went on a major service run and she had an ace to win the match for the Lady Panthers.
Bailey didn’t feel comfortable until the final point was scored for the Lady Panthers.
“For me there’s never enough momentum,” Bailey said. “A cushion is nice, but no.”
DC has won six matches in a row and sits at 7-1, 3-1 in the 9th District. Owensboro Catholic is 1-6 overall.
Kendal Goetz had 21 digs for Daviess County. Ryann Keller had 30 assists. Elizabeth Moore had 19 kills. Josie Newcome had 13 kills and 17 digs.
Catholic coach Brian Hardison thought his team made some progress in the match.
“I was very proud of my team,” Hardison said. “I’ve changed my lineup every game. I think they’re coming along. Our young ones brought it.”
Cate Sights had 12 kills forCatholic. Madeline Castlen had 11 kills. Paige Miles had 10 kills. Emily Christian had 27 digs. Jenna Glenn had 25 digs. Kennedy Murphy had 22 assists and Lilly Farmer had 20.
