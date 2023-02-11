Both Daviess County basketball teams overcame slow starts to post boys and girls wins over Apollo High School on Friday at the Daviess County gym.
Daviess County’s boys beat Apollo 51-43 in the second game of the night. Gage Phelps led DC with 18 points. The Panthers went to 11-14, 2-4 in the 9th District. Apollo went to 4-21, 0-6 in the 9th District.
DC’s girls topped Apollo 52-34 in the first game. Adylan Ayer led the way for DC with 25 points. DC went to 13-14 overall and 2-4 in the 9th District. Apollo went to 7-19, 0-6 in the 9th District.
BOYS DAVIESS COUNTY 51, APOLLO 43
Daviess County was up 27-25 at halftime and 36-33 heading to the fourth quarter. The Panthers pulled away slowly, starting with two straight baskets by Phelps. Apollo’s Kobe Kelly drained a 3-pointer to cut DC’s lead to 40-38, then Jaxon Brown and Jack Payne scored, and Phelps made two more driving baskets for a 47-39 advantage.
Brown scored 12 points for Daviess County.
“We got off to a slow start, we kind of hung in, kept chipping away,” DC coach Neil Hayden said. “We were resilient, I was proud of us staying with it after getting off to a slow start.”
DC started getting to the basket better in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we were intentional about where the ball went, whose hands,” Hayden said. “We tried to get some actions offensively when we were getting some cuts and curls to the basket. We’ve had some good moments over the last several weeks. If we can play 32 minute game I think we can give anybody in the region some problems. I like the direction we’re heading.”
Apollo’s Zjhan Tutt scored 12 points.
“I thought we were right there, just some fundamental things on defense, not sliding over, we’ve got to be committed to playing defense more than the other team is committed to scoring,” Apollo coach Mark Starns said. “We’ve spent a lot of time working on defense, right now we struggle to score, guys every game we’ve won, we had three guys in double figures and others are contributing.
“We have improved, I’m just waiting for, I know they like winning, just got to show up every day, keep plugging away.”
GIRLS DAVIESS COUNTY 52, APOLLO 34
Ayer took over offensively in the fourth quarter, and DC’s defensive pressure started taking a toll on Apollo in the fourth quarter. Ayer surpassed 1,500 points in her career during the game.
DC outscored Apollo 18-4 in the fourth quarter.
“In the first half we couldn’t throw it in the ocean,” DC coach Stephen Haile said. “We were 1-for-10 from 3. I’m very proud of our effort in the third and fourth quarter. Once we were able to score a few points we were able to get in it and turn them over. When you’re struggling to score it’s hard to get in our pressure defense.
“Adylan is great pushing the ball in transition, she started some others under the basket, she’s going to attract multiple defenders.”
Madison Spurrier scored 12 points for DC.
Kennedy Lane led Apollo with 18 points. Apollo has been battling injuries and sickness much of the season.
GIRLS
APOLLO 9 13 8 4 — 34
DAVIESS COUNTY 8 9 17 18 — 52
Apollo (34) — Lane 18, Sapp 8, Lee 6, Whitlock 2.
Daviess County (52) — Ayer 25, Spurrier 12, Beehn 9, Henry 4, Roberts 2.
BOYS
APOLLO 15 10 8 10 — 43
DAVIESS COUNTY 10 17 9 15 — 51
Apollo (43) — Tutt 12, Kelly 9, Green 8, Hardin 5, Hein 4, Dixon 4, Eans 1.
Daviess County (51) — Phelps 18, Brown 12, Payne 9, Oberst 4, Dickens 4, Burch 2, McCain 1, Ayer 1.
