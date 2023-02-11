Both Daviess County basketball teams overcame slow starts to post boys and girls wins over Apollo High School on Friday at the Daviess County gym.

Daviess County’s boys beat Apollo 51-43 in the second game of the night. Gage Phelps led DC with 18 points. The Panthers went to 11-14, 2-4 in the 9th District. Apollo went to 4-21, 0-6 in the 9th District.

