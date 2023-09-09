Luke Floyd reeled in four receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns as Daviess County fell to North Hardin 45-16 Friday in Radcliffe.
Russ Crowe completed 9-of-24 passes for 72 yards with one score and two interceptions, while Dartez Basham completed 1-of-3 attempts for 29 yards with a touchdown.
Kicker Asher Hendrix made 1-of-2 field-goal attempts for DC (0-4).
North Hardin quarterback Durelle Loggins completed 15-of-26 passes for 245 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Wide receiver Shaun Boykins made 11 catches for 131 yards and a trio of scores, and Diantae Stills rushed for 149 yards and a TD on 20 carries for the Trojans (1-2).
Daviess County returns to action next Friday with a home matchup against Meade County.
BOWLING GREEN 57, APOLLO 7
The Eagles got a 1-yard touchdown run from Max Johnson to tie the game midway through the first quarter, but Bowling Green reeled off 50 unanswered points on the way to a victory in Bowling Green.
The Purples (2-2) took a 43-7 lead on Montravion Graham’s 1-yard TD to force a KHSAA-mandated running clock with 23 seconds left in the second quarter. Graham ran for two touchdowns and caught a score, quarterback Deuce Bailey threw for three scores, and Jaxen Smith added two running TDs in the first half.
Bowling Green also returned a fumble for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
Apollo (0-4) will host Muhlenberg County next Friday.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 28, OHIO COUNTY 14
Muhlenberg County pushed its record to 3-1 this football season with a two-touchdown victory in Greenville.
The Mustangs broke a 3-game losing streak to Ohio County, which fell to 0-4 on the season.
Muhlenberg travels to Apollo next Friday. Ohio County will go to Edmonson County next Friday.
