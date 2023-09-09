Luke Floyd reeled in four receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns as Daviess County fell to North Hardin 45-16 Friday in Radcliffe.

Russ Crowe completed 9-of-24 passes for 72 yards with one score and two interceptions, while Dartez Basham completed 1-of-3 attempts for 29 yards with a touchdown.

