The 2nd Region Golf Tournaments for girls and boys will be held Monday and Tuesday in both Hopkinsville and Daviess County.
The Girls’ 2nd Region Tournament will be Monday at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club. Tee times will start at 9 a.m. and run through 12:20 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic will tee off in the window starting at 10:50 a.m. Daviess County, Madisonville-North Hopkins and Henderson County will tee off from 11:40 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
The Daviess County girls are considered strong favorites to repeat as regional team champions. The DC girls won the 2022 regional tournament by 55 strokes and they have played well most of the season.
The Boys’ 2nd Region Tournament will be Tuesday at Ben Hawes Golf Course in Owensboro. Tee times will start at 8:10 a.m. and run through 10:40 a.m.
Owensboro Catholic will tee off from 8:20 to 9 a.m. Ohio County, Owensboro and Apollo will tee off from 9:10 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. Daviess County will tee off from 10 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.
Owensboro High School will be in the mix on the boys’ side to be one of the two teams that qualify for the State Golf Tournament First Round. Ohio County is the defending boys’ regional champion and has another strong team this year. Madisonville-North Hopkins is a favorite, along with Henderson County. Daviess County was second in the regional last year, and could finish up high again.
The top two boys’ and girls’ teams advance to the state tournament, along with the next 10 individuals not on advancing teams.
GIRLS
DC has been led by sophomore Claire Reynolds, who is a top golfer in western Kentucky. Reynolds was the individual City-County Tournament champion after shooting a 73 at Ben Hawes Golf Club a week ago. DC teammate Baylie Billingsley was second with 78.
“Claire has had one bad round all year, and it was an 85,” DC coach Jonas Billingsley said. “She has been in the mid-70s all year.
Annalee Yager was fourth overall with 90 at the City-County, and Briley Billingsley had 92 to round out the scoring for DC.
Owensboro Catholic is led by Addie Belle Rutman and Conleigh Osborne.
Apollo’s Mary Ann Lyons has a chance to advance to the state tournament as well.
BOYS
Ohio County and Owensboro have played against each other a couple of times already this season.
“We’re peaking at a good time, in a one-day tournament anything is possible,” OHS coach Pat Hume said.
Daviess County’s Grant Broughton was second in the regional last year, and he will be a threat for regional medalist again. DC is also a team title contender.
Owensboro’s Will Hume won the City-County Tournament with a 75. Broughton was second in that event with a 76.
Ohio County’s Seth Moore is a very consistent player, and Matthew Brown has also been a top player for Ohio County.
Trevor Cecil from Apollo could push through individually, as he was third in the City-County Tournament with a 79.
Luke Estes led Owensboro Catholic in the City-County with an 81.
