Daviess County’s boys and the DC girls had battles on their hands in their respective 9th District basketball games at Apollo High School on Friday.
DC’s boys climbed back from a 9-point deficit to survive Apollo 64-58 in the second game of the doubleheader at Eagle Arena.
DC’s girls held on in a tight matchup for a 44-40 win over Apollo.
BOYS DAVIESS COUNTY 64 APOLLO 58
Devonte McCampbell put up a major double-double with 24 points, 13 rebounds and was a force inside especially in the second half for the Panthers.
McCampbell scored six points in the third quarter, hitting a jumper in the lane for a 48-46 lead going to the fourth quarter. Apollo held a 39-30 advantage early in the third quarter.
Apollo was up 58-54 with three minutes left in the fourth on Grant Smith’s backdoor basket on a pass from Eli Masterson.
DC closed the game with a 10-0 run, getting the lead for good at 60-58 on a McCampbell basket from a Jonathan Moss pass. DC made 4-of-6 free throws to close the game out.
“He’s just gotten better,” DC coach Neil Hayden said of McCampbell. “He’s just been doing his job.”
Moss scored 11 points and Gage Phelps added 10. DC made 23-of-41 for 51% from the floor, 5-of-13 on 3s, and 13-of-25 free throws. DC is 11-14 on the season.
Apollo made 75% from the floor in the first half, with 7-of-9 shooting from 3 fueling that percentage.
“We just wanted to stay composed,” Hayden said. “We just said keep playing, and the guys, to their credit, they hung in there.”
Eli Masterson led the way for Apollo with 20 points and he made four 3-pointers. Jaden Kelley scored 19 points for the Eagles. Apollo finished 24-of-43 from the floor for 55% and was 10-of-19 from 3 for 52%. Apollo didn’t shoot a free throw, and it fell to 2-22.
“We put a great first half together, when we make shots our energy is way up, when we don’t our energy goes down. We play off what we do offensively,” Apollo coach Mark Starns said. “They outscored us 34-21 in the second half. I’m glad we did not put our head down and go the opposite direction.
“McCampbell had a big game for them, he played above his average and killed us.”
DAVIESS COUNTY 16 14 18 16 — 64
APOLLO 15 22 9 12 — 58
Daviess County (64) — McCampbell 24, Moss 11, Phelps 10, Payne 7, Tomes 5, Dees 4.
Apollo (58) — Masterson 20, J. Kelley 19, Tutt 9, Smith 8, Morphew 2.
GIRLS DAVIESS COUNTY 44 APOLLO 40
DC claimed its first win over Apollo’s girls since Jan. 6, 2017, and it was cause for celebration for the Lady Panthers.
Apollo got off to a fast start the first time the teams played this season, and it won 50-44. DC was more in control from the beginning, although the game was in doubt until the final minute.
The game was tied the last time at 39 when Shelbie Beatty converted a traditional 3-point play.
Daviess County’s Lily Hoagland scored inside and also converted the and-1 for a 42-39 advantage with 40.5 seconds left. Amaya Curry made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 42-40, DC, then Hoagland made two free throws with 9.8 seconds left for the final margin.
Hoagland scored 11 points and Adylan Ayer led DC with 16 points. The Lady Panthers went to 15-10 on the season.
“We started a lot better tonight, Apollo they get on teams very quickly,” DC coach Stephen Haile said. “It’s going to be a low scoring game, especially with two district teams, they know each other so well, there’s not a lot of sets you’re going to run where you’re going to get somebody wide open.”
DC made 16-of-35 shots from the floor for 45.7%. DC made 10-of-12 free throws while Apollo managed just 5-of-14 from the line.
“Whole team we talked about taking better shots, taking care of the basketball, there wasn’t but maybe four or five shots that were not great,” Haile said. “Against Catholic (on Monday) you couldn’t count them on two hands all the bad shots we took. This game was physical, it was one of the most physical girls games I’ve witnessed, there were bumps on both ends.
Apollo was led by Beatty’s 17 points and Curry had 14. Apollo made 16-of-44 from the floor (36.3%), including 3-of-16 from 3-point range. The E-Gals are 13-13.
“Daviess County came to play, overall they were more physical than we were, we kind of let that get to us, we should’ve been more physical ourselves,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “We missed a lot of free throws and a lot of easy baskets. It’s this time of year, everybody knows personnel, scores get lower and tighter.
DAVIESS COUNTY 8 10 8 18 — 44
APOLLO 7 7 11 13 — 40
Daviess County (44) — Ayer 16, Hoagland 11, Mewes 7, Paige 4, Spurrier 4, Payne 2.
Apollo (40) — Beatty 17, Curry 14, Lee 4, Dant 3, Whitlock 2.
