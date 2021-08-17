Daviess County had a pretty good opening night to the volleyball season on Monday at Whitesville Trinity.
The Lady Panthers won 3-1 over a battling Trinity squad at the St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center.
DC prevailed 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20.
Daviess County coach Tyla Bailey was pleased with the outcome, especially considering the youth of her squad and that it missed significant preseason time because it was in COVID-19 quarantine until 2 1/2 weeks ago.
“Tonight really gave us the opportunity to look at them,” Bailey said. “We hadn’t been to a scrimmage yet, we were coming off quarantine, that threw a kink in things. Being able to see who plays what. We know what to work on and the direction we need to go in.
“We came out strong, had some ebbs and flows and highs and lows, and in the end, they clicked and they figured it out. It’s still a function of seeing who plays best together. We had some points that were not our best, but we overcame it.”
Kayla Clark and Avasia Brandle were good with passes. Clark had six digs. Kaylee Garrison also worked well off the bench. Molly Oborski had a good defensive game in the middle.
Josie Newcom had 21 kills and eight digs for Daviess County. Adylan Ayer had 11 kills and four blocks. Lexi Owen had five blocks and 45 assists. Mary Grace Hill had nine digs.
“The core group, they played as expected,” Bailey said.
Trinity had to deal with the loss of Cassidy Morris early in the match because of an ankle injury. Morris missed last volleyball season with a knee injury.
“We did adjust,” Trinity coach Daniel Morris said. “We had a couple of errors here and there, beating ourselves some.”
Trinity kept pressure on in the first and second sets especially. The Lady Panthers were able to get better control throughout the third and fourth sets.
“Hannah Nash showed up, she played really well,” Daniel Morris said. “We got our blocks going. Kudos to Raylee Higdon coming in, being a freshman, she ran an important role for us at outside hitter. Georgia Howard also came out today and played well.”
Nash had 12 kills for Trinity. Howard had eight kills and nine digs. Taylor Pedley had 21 digs. Josie Aull had 26 assists. Abby Payne had 17 digs.
Daviess County will host South Warren on Thursday. Trinity hosts McLean County on Tuesday.
