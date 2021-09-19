Daviess County has had some offensive problems at various times this girls soccer season.
The Lady Panthers broke out of that with two players getting hat tricks and leading them to a 10-0 win at Apollo High School on a sunny Saturday.
Freshman Kate McCain scored three goals in the first half as DC built a 6-0 lead. McCain beat defenders or had free space on each of her goals, including one shot from 25 yards that curled in to the back left post for a 6-0 halftime advantage.
Junior Brooke Schwartz got going early in the second half, scoring three straight goals in the first 15 minutes before Allison Boswell ended the game with a goal from 15 yards out in the 58th minute.
Liz Burgan had a goal in the 16th minute off a pass from Amil Kalik, who was playing her first varsity game because DC’s roster has been hit with injuries and illness.
Steeley Walker had an open goal from 12 yards for a 4-0 advantage.
Jessie Harwood scored on a serve from Lillian Coombs to make it 5-0.
DC has had its roster and lineups in flux, with 15 players available on Saturday.
“Right now we’re just happy to have people on the field,” DC coach David Sandifer said. “They came out, played well. We worked on some things the last couple of days. Our passing was better, our movement was better.”
DC is 6-10 overall, 4-4 in the month of September, but it dropped a 6-0 decision at Ohio County on Thursday.
Ohio County is 9-3 on the season and has 35-goal scorer in Carly Embry, and a 27-goal scorer with Emily Goff.
Embry is No. 7 in the state in scoring and Goff is No. 11.
“Goff and Embry, we just lost them,” Sandifer said. “The two kids you can’t lose, we lost.”
Embry had four goals against DC and Goff had two.
Not getting on the board against Ohio County was part of a problem that has been around for the Lady Panthers some this season.
“That’s kind of been our struggle all year,” Sandifer said.
Putting together some scoring numbers like Saturday should help Daviess County.
“Maybe this will give them some confidence, we’ll see,” Sandifer said.
The Lady Panthers close with a truly backloaded schedule that starts with Sacred Heart on Monday. The Louisville power is ranked 1 or 2 in the.
DC will finish with Greenwood, South Warren and Bowling Green at Deer Park between now and Sept. 30.
“Challenge is a good word,” Sandifer said to describe the closing stretch.
Apollo is now 2-8, and had lost to DC 5-0 last Tuesday.
“We’ve been playing better with possession,” Apollo coach David Woeste said. “We’re a little injured today. We played better against them (DC) Tuesday. That was our best game against them. We didn’t quit here, we played all the way to the end.”
Apollo hosts McLean County on Tuesday.
