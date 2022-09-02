Daviess County did what it could against a packed-in defense by Owensboro Catholic, and the Panthers managed a 3-1 boys soccer victory Thursday at Deer Park Field.
DC got goals from Nate Dailey in the fifth minute and from Tyler Wilkerson right before the first half ended. Wilkerson got a pass from Sam Glover to put DC up 2-0 at the half.
Through more than 30 minutes of play in the second half DC had several chances but never could connect, sailing shot attempts high or off frame. DC had several instances where it had players in the box but couldn’t get a ball in the back of the net.
“It’s really tough to create opportunities with a lot of bodies in the box, we’ve gone through that before,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “They make things very tough. We did a couple of different things we thought might help us, got some decent looks. Some of it is we had opportunities in the second half to finish, we’d sky them over the goal, we didn’t pass them in the goal. By the time they get the goal that makes it interesting the last six minutes.
“Overall I’m pleased, the team played as hard and as good as we can against a defense like that.”
In the 74th minute, Catholic had a chance to cut the deficit and did with a free kick from Brody Martin after a penalty to make it 2-1.
Catholic couldn’t keep things interesting for long as Daviess County’s Ahmed Abdullahi got a shot to go from 20 yards in the 76th minute for the final margin. DC got assists from Glover and Sean Higgs.
The Panthers went to 7-1 on the season after absorbing their first loss of the season, 4-0 at Bowling Green on Tuesday. DC is 4-0 in the 9th District.
“Bowling Green was much better than us on Tuesday. I knew that would be a challenging game,” Sandifer said. “They got an early PK and a corner kick in, so we’re down 2-0 about 20 minutes in.”
DC goes back to Bowling Green on Saturday for the Purples Classic.
“North Oldham is our first opponent Saturday and they were our round of 8 opponent last year.”
Catholic was strong defensively with two stacks of players on the back lines in front of keeper Parker Jones.
“Two banks of four, five and four sometimes, we sat in that to try and absorb it and then work off it and get chances later on,” Catholic coach Andy Donohoe said of the team’s defensive plan in the box.
“We knew we would have to play this way against them, use discipline and concentration levels. Disappointed in the second goal, but you can’t fault the lads, we kept in it. They’ll work their socks off. We got the goal, it’s 2-1 then maybe you have a chance.”
Catholic fell to 4-3, 0-3 in the 9th District. The Aces are at Grayson County on Saturday.
