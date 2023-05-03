A pitcher’s duel was ended by a Daviess County hitter who has been on a hot streak.

Jackson Loucks hammered a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh to the wall in left field to score the winning run in a tightly contested 1-0 DC win over Apollo on Tuesday night at DC field. Cason Troutman led off the inning with a double and Lake Wilson walked before the game-winner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.