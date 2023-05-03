A pitcher’s duel was ended by a Daviess County hitter who has been on a hot streak.
Jackson Loucks hammered a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh to the wall in left field to score the winning run in a tightly contested 1-0 DC win over Apollo on Tuesday night at DC field. Cason Troutman led off the inning with a double and Lake Wilson walked before the game-winner.
“We came out here in the last inning, got a leadoff double, got a walk, got some energy going, I came through, did it for our team, got a good district win,” Loucks said. “I was looking to advance runners any way I could, get us in a better position to win this game. Recently I’ve seen the ball a lot better, I was just able to groove a fastball there, do the job for my teammates.”
DC coach Austin Clay has liked Loucks’ progress throughout the season.
“Jackson struggled early, but the last couple of weeks, I doubt there’s anybody hotter,” Clay said. “The ball has got to look like a beach ball to him right now, it’s a lot of fun to watch right now.”
It was tough for either team to break through against DC pitcher Logan Mewes or Apollo pitcher Will Strode.
Mewes went the distance, giving up seven hits in the shutout performance, while striking out three with no walks.
“Every time he’s been out there it seems we have a shot to win,” Clay said of Mewes. “He does a good job of mixing his pitches, hitting his spots, keeping them off balance. We had some people make great plays defensively. Lake made a great play.”
Wilson, DC’s shortstop, made a diving stop to take away a single to get the second out with an Apollo runner on third in the top of the seventh.
Strode gave up four hits with six strikeouts and two walks, and he didn’t give up a run until his 96th pitch.
“That was his sharpest outing, the deepest he’s gone in a game,” Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said. “For him, his issue has been one inning where he’s thrown too many pitches, and it’s limited our ability to get to the seventh inning. The game was well pitched, we knocked on the door several times, they knocked on the door several times. I expected a tight one, I thought there might be a few more runs scored. They did what they needed to do to walk it off.”
Apollo had runners on second and third in the top of the first but couldn’t get anybody home.
“We’re going on over a week of that,” Dennis said of Apollo not getting runs when needed.
“We have out-hit our opponents. We have had runners in scoring position, we can not get a big hit, we’ve hit right at people, or not get a hit when we need them.”
Daviess County went to 13-9, 2-3 in the 9th District. Apollo went to 16-9, 2-3 in the 9th District.
Apollo hosts Owensboro Catholic on Wednesday.
APOLLO 000 000 0 _ 0 7 1
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 000 1 _ 1 4 3
WP-Mewes. LP-Strode. 2B-Wells (A). Loucks, Huskisson, Troutman (DC).
