Daviess County’s girls basketball team beat Lyon County 62-40 in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic on Monday at Caldwell County.
Lily Hogland’s 16 points and Katie Mewes 15 points led the way for the Lady Panthers (7-4). Ella Payne (11) and Zoey Beehn (10) also scored in double figures for DC.
LYON COUNTY 6 6 25 3 — 40
DAVIESS COUNTY 10 14 13 25 — 62
Lyon County (40) — Smith 11, Collins 11, Butler 7, Taylor 3, Perry 3, Brasher 3, Cotham 2.
Daviess County (62) — Hoagland 16, Mewes 15, Payne 11, Beehn 10, Spurrier 5, Roberts 3, Hancock 2.
MEADE COUNTY 67 RUSSELL COUNTY 33
Aubrey Hardesty scored 18 points and Peyton Bradley added 16 to lead the Lady Waves to the win in the Bankers Hardwood Classic at Russell County.
Paige Medley and Katie Durbin each scored 11 points for Meade County (8-5).
Scoring summary was not available.
