Adylan Ayer and Katie Mewes each scored 16 points to lead Daviess County’s girls to a 62-52 win at Evansville Reitz on Saturday.
Ella Payne had 14 points and Brooklyn Daugherty added 12 for the Lady Panthers (4-1). Payne hit three 3-pointers in the win.
DAVIESS COUNTY 7-23-17-15 — 62
REITZ 21-17-5-8 — 52
Daviess County (62) — Mewes 16, Ayer 16, Payne 14, Daugherty 12, Spurrier 4.
Evansville Reitz (52) — Meyer 12, Haynes 11, Hart 8, Miller 7, Easley 6, Shadrick 4, Effriger 4.
BOYS
HENDERSON COUNTY 53, DAVIESS COUNTY 49
JR McCain scored 11 points and Cole Burch added 10 for Daviess County in Agrigold Winter Classic at the Sportscenter.
DC made 18-of-33 from the field for 54%. It made 6-of-11 from 3-point range for 54%. DC hit 7-of-8 free throws.
Henderson County made 12-of-19 free throws and hit 18-of-42 from the floor.
DAVIESS COUNTY 3-11-12-23 — 49
HENDERSON COUNTY 12-13-18-10 — 53
Daviess County (49) — McCain 11, Burch 10, Payne 8, Tomes 6, Johnson 5, Dees 4, Kato 3, Jones 2.
Linescore incomplete.
