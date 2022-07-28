A little over 24 hours after their second-place finish in the South Warren Invitational, the girls from Daviess County’s golf team were on the putting green at The Pearl Club late Tuesday afternoon.
DC had left a lot of putts out on the course as a team, and it shot 320 compared to 305 for Marshall County, which won the invitational at Park Mammoth Golf Club on Monday. Marshall County is the two-time defending KHSAA girls team state champion.
“The course was a perfect course to start the season, open in the fairways, our girls hit it out there,” said Jonas Billingsley, the co-coach of DC. “The hard part was once you got to the green, they were double-tiered greens with plenty of slope. That’s why we’re here, we could’ve shaved a lot of strokes if we had two-putted instead of three-putted. We could’ve shaved 10 strokes off our team score.”
Billingsley is co-head coach along with Brandon Reynolds.
Alexa Salamah was second individually with a 1-under 69 for DC. Trinity Beth from Marshall County won with a 4-under 66. Both Salamah and Beth are freshmen.
Beth was the state tournament runner-up last season. She made it to the second round of the U.S. Junior Amateur at Olde Stone in Bowling Green in the last couple of weeks.
Salamah put up a career-best score.
“I was a bit surprised but I’ve put in a lot of work this year, I worked over the winter, which I haven’t done in previous seasons,” said Salamah, who made three birdies in the round. “I played pretty evenly which is why I think I played so good. When I had bad shots I was able to recover. I was 70 yards out on a par 5 and it was for birdie, I holed it out. I was very shocked.”
Claire Reynolds shot 80, Baylie Billingsley shot 82, and Annalee Yager shot 89 to score for Daviess County.
Reynolds didn’t think she putted that well on Monday.
“I came out here early today,” said Reynolds, who is known for practicing in the mornings before the team gets together. “I hit the ball pretty well, chipped really well, I just couldn’t make a putt.”
Baylie Billingsley also had a career-best score.
“Getting on the green in regulation, I could get a two-putt,” Billingsley said of her keys to success Monday. “To have a good round, I have to have a few good drives.”
All of DC’s players can hit the ball well off the tee.
Salamah, Reynolds and Baylie Billingsley are all freshmen. Yager is the veteran of the group as a junior.
“I went from being the youngest to the oldest,” Yager said. “It’s kind of fun because I get to be the older sister of the group, I get to help these girls not with just golf, but high school life also. I am an older sister and I’ve got more sisters.”
DC was confident and stayed positive in getting second on Monday.
“We had really good attitudes about the game,” Yager said. “That’s the most important thing, to keep positive. Golf is a mental sport and it’s hard to stay in that positive mindset.”
DC has big goals this season, namely to advance to the state tournament as a team. DC will get more tournament experience early with by playing in three more invitationals over the weekend and into early next week.
Getting in range of Marshall County as a team, and Salamah having a big day to finish second herself, was an excellent early performance.
“Everything I’ve seen from Alexa is so steady,” Jonas Billingsley said. “She’s got a great swing, she doesn’t have to force the issue. As a team, we lost to the two-time defending state champs by 15 strokes. They’re going to be right there again to try and win another state championship, I fully intend on us being right there too.”
