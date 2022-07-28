A little over 24 hours after their second-place finish in the South Warren Invitational, the girls from Daviess County’s golf team were on the putting green at The Pearl Club late Tuesday afternoon.

DC had left a lot of putts out on the course as a team, and it shot 320 compared to 305 for Marshall County, which won the invitational at Park Mammoth Golf Club on Monday. Marshall County is the two-time defending KHSAA girls team state champion.

