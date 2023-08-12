It was a game where the defense shined for Daviess County’s girls’ soccer team.
The Lady Panthers held on for a 1-0 win over Boyle County Friday night in the DC Classic at Deer Park Field.
DC got the one goal it needed in the 54th minute, when Bailey Brown ran on to a deflected ball in the keeper box and flushed it for a score. Kate McCain initiated the action by pushing the ball down the right side and getting the shot off that was deflected by Boyle County’s keeper.
Brown had a good chance in the 15th minute but it missed. McCain also had a couple of opportunities that were high over the net.
There were plenty of opportunities for Boyle County throughout the match, but DC stayed strong on its back line and with the keeper combination of Emily Baughn and Kaelin Labhart.
Boyle never could connect on free kicks or corner kicks.
“This was our first big challenge, we haven’t played a scrimmage,” said Molly Fuqua, one of DC’s defensive players. “The first 10 minutes were the kicker for us, once that got going we kind of got our groove. I think we truly have a great defense.”
That defense had to make some adjustments after Mackenzie Elliott had a slight knee injury. Fuqua was moved to center back, and Mary Wesley Wiman moved to holding center midfield.
More from this section
“We really proved our defense did what it needed to do,” Mary Wesley Wiman said.
Scoring a goal of any kind was a relief for Daviess County.
“When we scored, that was a happy moment,” Wiman said.
“There was lots of joy after we scored our goal,” Fuqua said.
DC went to 2-0 on the season and will face Murray on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Deer Park.
Playing on consecutive days will be good for DC this early in the season. The Lady Panthers go to the Smokey Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tenn., next weekend, and they will face 9th District foe Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday.
“I think it will be good for us,” Mary Wesley said of back-to-back game days. “With Gatlinburg coming up next week, we have to be ready to play at any time. We did what we needed to do.”
“We got that W,” Fuqua said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.