Daviess County’s girls should be the favorite in Class 3-A Region 1 this high school cross country season.
The Lady Panthers were dominant with their five scoring runners all finishing in the top 10 last fall. Lucy Spaw was the regional individual winner last fall as a freshman.
APOLLO
The top four scorers return for Apollo, including senior Ahmira Pickett, junior Chloe Sandefur and freshman Ava Falloway. Junior Adyson Mattingly will be right in the mix of that group later in the season, according to Shoulta.
DAVIESS COUNTY
Spaw won the regional in 19:03.54, 15 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Kayley Payne was eighth for DC, and sophomores Sally Tidwell and Blakely Greer were ninth and 10th, respectively. Payne and Micah Sagar are seniors.
“We started our season off right with our traditional Gatlinburg Cross Country Camp,” DC coach Josh Bratcher said. “We use that time to grow closer as a team working on team dynamics, run some challenging mountain trails, and have fun.”
OWENSBORO
Owensboro had the seventh-place individual in the 3-A regional meet, Kiley Palmer (20:48).
“The Lady Devils will feature a great young cast of runners this fall consisting of sophomores Addison Edge, Tiara Campbell, and Keeli Hanley, the three ‘upperclassmen’ will be joined by incoming freshmen Kiley Palmer and Abby Ladwig,” OHS coach Byron Morris said. “Kiley Palmer will be looking to qualify for a third straight state meet individually, while Addison Edge seeks a second straight trip to the state meet.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Peyton Reid was Catholic’s top finisher in last year’s Class 1-A Region 2 meet in 12th place (22:52).
“I think they have the potential to be an incredibly strong team,” Catholic coach Emery Crume said.
OTHER AREA TEAMS
Hancock County is led by Isabella Ross, who was second in the Class 1-A Region 2 meet (20:30.45). Ross is a freshman. Carolina Jones from Hancock County was sixth. Hancock County was second as a team in last year’s regional meet.
Ohio County’s Morgan Kobylinski was second in the 3-A Region 2 meet (19:18).
