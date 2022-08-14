OWESPTS-08-14-22 GIRLS CC PREVIEW

Daviess County’s girls cross country team runs during warm-ups on Wednesday at Daviess County High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County’s girls should be the favorite in Class 3-A Region 1 this high school cross country season.

The Lady Panthers were dominant with their five scoring runners all finishing in the top 10 last fall. Lucy Spaw was the regional individual winner last fall as a freshman.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.