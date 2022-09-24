Bryson Parm rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 68-yard scoring jaunt, and Lake Wilson threw for two more touchdowns to lead Daviess County to a 57-0 win at Marshall County on Friday night.
Wilson hit Decker Renfrow with a 34-yard touchdown pass and Wilson also connected with Luke Floyd for a 71-yard scoring strike. Wilson hit 6-of-11 passes for 178 yards and no interceptions. Floyd made two catches for 116 yards.
Sam Oberst had a 3-yard touchdown run. Isaac Blue also had a 3-yard touchdown run. Russ Crowe had a 36-yard punt return for a touchdown. Gatlin Maysey had a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown.
DC limited Marshall County to only 19 yards of total offense.
DC is 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in Class 6-A, District 1.
McCRACKEN CO. 34, APOLLO 14
Donte Dixon had a 30-yard touchdown run and Niles Board had a 5-yard touchdown run for Apollo (1-5, 0-1) during the Eagles’ loss in Paducah.
McCracken County improved to 2-4 overall and 2-0 in Class 6-A, District 1.
BUTLER COUNTY 27, McLEAN COUNTY 12
McLean County lost for the first time in six games this season when the Cougars fell in Morgantown.
McLean County is 1-1 in Class 2-A, District 2.
Butler County is 5-0. Brody Hunt had two touchdown runs for the Bears.
GRAYSON COUNTY 42, MUHLENBERG CO. 6
The Mustangs fell to 0-6 with a loss in Leitchfield.
Grayson County improved to 2-4.
