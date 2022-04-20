Daviess County opened the game with a 6-run first inning, then kept hitting and adding a few runs for a 10-0 win at Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday night at Catholic High.

Seana Leibfried and Kinsey Vergason each had three RBIs to lead the Lady Panthers. Raylee Roby pitched a 3-hit shutout and struck out eight.

Daviess County, which had gone 14 innings without a run in two shutout losses late last week, moved to to 10-3 and went to 2-1 in the 9th District. The Lady Panthers are No. 6 in the state.

Catholic had three errors on the day, as it dropped to 10-6 (1-2).

Vergason had a slap single to left to score two runs, making it 8-0 in the top of the fourth.

Daviess County’s leadoff hitter struck out to start the game, then Catholic starter Alexis Hatchett walked the bases full, and Katie Mewes picked up an RBI walk. A fielding error allowed another DC run to score before Leibfried smacked a 2-run double to left, making it 4-0. Annie Newman joined the parade with a 2-run double of her own and the 6-0 Lady Panthers lead.

Leibfried went 3-for-4 and had a second double that scored the final run for the Lady Panthers.

“It’s not a real secret, we’ve struggled putting some runs on the board,” DC coach John Biggs said. “Our focus was it’s not so much about putting runs on the board, let’s just make solid contact. If we make solid contact and people have to move a little bit, then your chances of good things happening are pretty good.

“We still left too many runners on base, but we had some people up and down the lineup that came up, Seana came up with a couple of big hits for us, solid contact, staying back, it’s good for them to see when been struggling with something, but then working on it in practice, and you get the benefit of seeing results in the game.

“It kind of shows the mentality of the group, being an older group there’s no panic. They know what they need to do and they take care of it.”

Kayley Payne had an RBI and Mewes scored three runs for the Lady Panthers. Sophie Simone also had an RBI single.

“It’s one of those city-county rivalry games, everybody knows everybody, it comes down to who’s executing in the circle best, and who’s putting the ball in play,” Biggs said.

DC’s Roby kept Catholic in check in the circle.

“Raylee was good, she’s kind of expanded her arsenal this year, pitching more on both sides of the plate, not just going in,” Biggs said. “She was able to get some changeups in to keep them off balance a little bit. It’s that veteran duo between her and Millie (Roberts) that can make some adjustments.”

Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps knew his team was in trouble after DC’s big first inning.

“You can’t put them on base like that, I didn’t mind walking, but we walk a run in, can’t do that,” Phelps said. “We never got the big play, we only had three hits. We put ourselves in a hole the first inning. We’ve got a bunch of work to do, but we’ll keep going at it.”

DAVIESS COUNTY 600 301 — 10 10 0

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 000 — 0 3 3

WP-Roby. LP-Hatchett. 2B-Daniels, Leibfried (DC).