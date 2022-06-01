Daviess County has been one of the favorites to make a state softball championship run all season long. The Lady Panthers were the No. 1 team in Kentucky in the first coaches poll of the season.
Part of the reason for that was the Lady Panthers’ run last year that landed them in the KHSAA state tournament championship game.
The DC team had a target on it this season and played well through it, landing again in the State Tournament. Daviess County will take on Estill County from the 14th Region on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT at John Cropp Stadium on the University of Kentucky campus.
“I told the girls the amount of pressure they faced from day one when they stepped on the field, and had that No. 1 ranking — no, we’re not the No. 1 team, that was based on last season — but they carried that all year, and I thought they handled that extremely well,” Biggs said.
That was Monday night, after the Lady Panthers claimed a drama-filled 6-3 win over Owensboro Catholic in the 3rd Region championship game. Catholic played one of its best games of the season, and DC had to step up its playing level in several ways to get past the Lady Aces.
Now, DC has a few days to prepare and refocus for the State Tournament.
Winning the regional for the third straight time (2020 was a COVID-19-canceled season) was an important goal for the Lady Panthers, but it wasn’t the only one, not by a long home run.
“It means a lot, the history thing, making history, we’re such a close group, it means a lot to all of us,” said Jessie Daniels, the leading hitter for the Lady Panthers.
Daviess County is 30-5 and has won 12 of its last 13 games.
“Not every game is going to be perfect,” said Raylee Roby, DC’s junior pitcher who’s gotten stronger in the circle as the season has progressed. We knew everybody was going to be out to get us, so we just had to play our game.”
“Coach Biggs mentions it every once in a while, but during games we’re like just get things done, we don’t think about that target,” said Jessie Daniels, DC’s top hitter at .473.
DC found out just how determined the opposition would be in the second game of the season, when McCracken County blanked the Lady Panthers 8-0.
McCracken County is 32-2 and has also been a top 3-4 team in Kentucky much of the season.
The Lady Panthers developed into a tight knit group throughout the season.
“I told them, we have never had a group that has become this close, as a group, in such a short period of time, that was the key,” Biggs said. “I knew coming into the season we had talent, we were going to work hard, we were going have a challenging schedule, but when we came together as a group, our seniors made that happen.”
There are eight seniors on this DC team, most are key contributors. The team cohesion evolved during fall and winter workouts.
“They became a closer group than maybe they were last year,” Biggs said. “They had a common bond and common mission.”
That mission likely took root in the run to the state championship game last year, where DC fell 13-2 to Butler.
“What last year proved was what was possible from our program, what type of ceiling we had, what could be accomplished at DC softball,” Biggs said. “Once we got out of region last year what was success going to look like? Last season kind of raised that bar. Expectations rose, the girls saw what putting in extra time, doing the extra things, what could be accomplished.”
There are still goals to be met.
“It means a lot,” Roby said of the third straight regional title. “But we’ve got to keep it up, we’re not done yet.”
