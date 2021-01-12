Daviess County knew its height and wingspans inside would be a strength this boys’ basketball season.
The Panthers’ early results have just solidified that.
They are 2-1 after falling 55-45 to Ohio County last Friday.
Camron Johnson is a 6-foot-5 senior. Joe Humphreys is a 6-4 1/2 junior who was also quarterback for DC. Cole Burch is a 6-2 sophomore. Bo Stratton is another 6-5 senior.
There are a lot of options for coach Neil Hayden to use inside of 15 feet.
“Our size is hard to prepare for,” Hayden said. “This is a team that is more like those older Daviess County teams that had some size. We’re hoping we can use that to keep people out of the lane.”
That’s what happened in DC’s season opener with Breckinridge County. The Panthers won 77-40 at home.
“We played really well against Breck County, we got in the lane, and that allowed our guards to get some space,” Hayden said. “I thought we did a good job of forcing Breck County out on the floor, and then they were shooting over a guy that’s 6-5. They were a little smaller than Ohio County.”
The Eagles and DC were physical inside and both competed throughout the game. A main problem for the Panthers was turnovers. They had seven in the first quarter and seven in the fourth to push the number to 27 for the game.
“Defensively we were good against Ohio County,” Hayden said. “Our turnovers came from some key guys. I believe that will go down.”
DC’s bigs will handle the ball as much as its guards, so taking better care of the ball will be an emphasis for everybody on the team.
“We’re letting Burch bring it up, Joe, if they get a rebound we want them to get it and go,” Hayden said.
Johnson is versatile, shooting 3s or getting inside. He had a double-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds against Ohio County.
Burch has the ability to get to the free-throw line. Max Dees, Isaiah Tomes, Jack Payne and Koki Kato are among the guards for DC.
Dees, Tomes and Decker Renfrow also played football for Daviess County. Renfrow is averaging 5.7 rebounds a game and is 6-foot.
Johnson is averaging 12.3 points and 7 rebounds. Burch is scoring 11.7 points.
DC will travel to Meade County on Tuesday, then play a rescheduled game at Owensboro High School next Monday. DC will also face Henderson County on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Hayden liked how DC played with some authority against Ohio County. DC’s matchup zone gave the Eagles problems.
“I think we can grow,” Hayden said. “We know other district teams will pressure us. We just need to be going against more live scenarios.
“I like the team right now. Meade County will play a lot of zone. We’ve got a stretch of games coming up that are pretty big.”
