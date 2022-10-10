Daviess County will get an opening day matchup in the 3rd Region Girls Soccer Tournament on Monday.
DC will face Meade County at 5:30 p.m. at Apollo’s Eagle Stadium. Grayson County and Muhlenberg County will play Monday at 7 p.m.
Owensboro Catholic, 9th District champion, awaits the winner of Muhlenberg-Grayson for a Tuesday semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Panthers (11-8) are looking for some momentum after running a gauntlet down the stretch of the regular season, facing three of the top teams in the 14th District, and going 0-3 against Greenwood, South Warren and Bowling Green. BG beat South Warren 2-1 in the first round of their district tournament, and Greenwood stopped BG 3-1 in the district championship game.
“We’ve played some strong teams late,” DC coach David Sandifer said. “We have not seen Meade play but they’ve got two girls who scored over 30 goals each, and we’re going to have to be aware of their two scorers, be aware of where they are on the field.”
Mattie Clanton scored 33 goals and Sloane Pollock scored 32 for Meade County (9-6-4). Clanton has 17 assists and Pollock has 10.
DC has been looking for some steady offense much of the season. Brooke Schwartz scored 12 goals. Lily Hoagland scored 10 goals. Kate McCain scored nine goals.
“Defense will keep you in games, but at some point you have to score, and that’s primarily what we’ve been focused on,” Sandifer said.
Catholic has a major goal scorer in Maddie Hayden, a senior who has 30 goals and 16 assists.
“Almost every game she has a good opportunity, (against DC) she hit a bullet, the defender got it, but she’s feeling positive, she’s sitting real high on all-time scoring for us right now,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said. “We know we’re going to get those chances, we just need to capitalize on those.”
Ginny Young has scored 20 goals and has 14 assists for Catholic. Mallary Bailey has 12 goals and Katie Riney has 10 goals. Young had the only goal in Catholic’s 1-0 win over DC in the district championship game.
Ohio County drew the other bye and will meet the Daviess County-Meade County winner in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ohio County is 12-6.
The championship game is set for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
