Raylee Roby was once again almost un-hittable in the pitcher’s circle for Daviess County High School.

Annie Newman, an 8th grader, joined Roby as a key performer in the 9th District championship game on Friday night at the DC field.

Roby struck out 15 Owensboro Catholic batters, and Newman hit two big-time home runs, to lead the Lady Panthers to an 8-1 win.

This is the third straight district crown for DC, which is 27-5. DC won the district in 2019, 2021 and now ‘22. There was no 2020 season because of COVID-19. Both DC and Catholic advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at Catholic High.

“Pretty much just going inside, working, I knew I could trust my defense to help me,” Roby said of her pitching strategy. She had a no-hitter going until the top of the seventh. “I wasn’t thinking about it, but I figured it out after the ball hit the scoreboard.”

Bailey Hamilton had the home run for Catholic (22-14).

Roby walked three batters, two early, but she settled in and was very tough to deal with, throwing strikes on 66 of 101 pitches.

“Raylee she probably left that one over a little bit,” DC coach John Biggs said of the Catholic home run. “She just goes out there and pitches. If you have consistency in that circle, you know what you’re going to get day in and day out, that makes my job a lot easier.”

Newman’s first home run was in the second inning. Her second homer was in the bottom of the fourth and scored three runs in the 5-run inning for DC.

“I got a lot of inside pitches, early in the count I was thinking up high, I knew they were going to come up and in,” Annie Newman said. “I was just staying aggressive, getting the bat on the ball, just knew if I didn’t get the job done my team would.”

The middle of the batting order did get a lot done for DC. Kayley Payne was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Millie Roberts was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Katie Mewes was 1-for-2 with a walk for an RBI.

“I felt like once we turned the lineup over and once we saw the second time around, made some adjustments to the zone, what they were trying to do to us,” Biggs said. “What can I say, the middle and bottom of the lineup came up big for us. We had people on base, we had quite a few quality at-bats. We wanted to see a lot of pitches from (Brooke) Hamilton. Once we got the five-spot up there, with the way Raylee was pitching we felt a little more comfortable, but you never know.

“Annie has come up with some big hits in the gap. For her size, she’s powerful, the big thing with her is being selective, and getting pitches she can handle. The second game of the season against McCracken, she hit one off the fence there. She’s got the power, it’s being selective. She’s all business, once we settled in with her at short, we knew she’s a gamer.

Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps knew what his team was getting from Roby.

“The first two times we played her, double digit strikeouts,” Phelps said. “We didn’t make the right adjustments. We weren’t aggressive enough on defense. They scored five runs in the fourth inning, they should’ve had one run if we were aggressive on plays where we let balls drop. It was 2-0, then it’s a totally different game. The mindset, that’s the biggest thing we’re trying to work on.”

Brooke Hamilton struck out seven for Catholic and gave up 11 hits.

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 000 1 — 1 1 1

DAVIESS COUNTY 001 520 x — 8 11 0

WP-Roby. LP-Bai Hamilton. 2B-Roberts (DC). HR-A Newman 2 (DC).