A home run derby broke out for a time during Daviess County’s 10-4 softball win over Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday. DC hit three home runs on the way to the 9th District victory.
Brooke Hamilton started things off with a 3-run shot in the top of the first inning for Catholic. That homer scored Addison Tignor and Bailey Hamilton, who had walked.
It didn’t take DC long to answer. Annie Newman rocked a 3-run homer of her own in the bottom half of the first, scoring Kayley Payne and Jessie Daniels. Payne doubled and Daniels walked. Kaitlyn Hill hit a 2-out triple for a 4-3 DC lead, and the Lady Panthers tacked on another run for a 5-3 lead it wouldn’t relinquish at DC field.
“That just shows the character of this group,” DC coach John Biggs said. “This group hasn’t faced a super amount of adversity this season, but to come back and respond like that, five runs in huge. I was just wanting to get some people on base, get some quality at-bats. We had some other opportunities to get some runs, we got people on base about every inning.”
DC is No. 4 in the latest coaches state poll and has a 13-2 record.
Catholic drew closer at 5-4 after a bases loaded walk to Brooke Hamilton in the top of the third. The Lady Panthers closed the door with two more home runs and three runs total in the bottom of the third.
Newman got on with a long double before Brylyn Boswell hit a towering 2-run home run to center field with no outs. Kaydence Hamilton followed that up with another giant home run to roughly the same spot over the center-field fence.
DC tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth when Sadie Morris doubled and scored on an error, then Newman got another RBI with a single.
Raylee Roby walked six for Daviess County, but her defense made play after play, and Owensboro Catholic only managed two hits with all those free bases. Roby finished with eight strikeouts.
“Raylee settled in, got adjusted to the strike zone a little bit,” Biggs said. “Defensively we made all the plays that needed to be made out there. Raylee has been in big moments before, she wasn’t really flustered. We made some adjustments on how we started calling some things.”
Brooke Hamilton struck out four, walked two and gave up 12 hits.
“We wanted to cut down our empty at-bats, we wanted to make sure we were putting balls in play,” Biggs said. “We were able to get some hits with two strikes.”
Catholic went to 8-6 on the season.
‘That’s why they’re ranked top five in the state,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said. “We got up there and hit the ball. We played her (Roby) four times last year, only scored four or five runs in four games. Our approach was better, I think that will help us in future times playing them. Brooke and Bailey have beaten Daviess County, the rest of these girls have not experienced that.”
Catholic will host Owensboro at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Daviess County will go to Apollo on Thursday.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 310 000 0 — 4 2 2
DAVIESS COUNTY 503 002 — 10 12 1
WP-Roby. LP-Bro. Hamilton. 2B-Payne (2), Morris (DC). 3B-Hill (DC). HR-Smith, K. Hamilton, Newman (DC). Bro. Hamilton (C).
