After a long season that saw it run up a 30-5 record, Daviess County softball is back in the spot it wanted to be since it played in the last high school game of the season last June.
The Lady Panthers start the KHSAA State Softball Tournament against Estill County at 1 p.m. CT Saturday at John Cropp Stadium on the University of Kentucky campus.
They finished the 2021 season in the state championship game, falling to Butler 13-2. DC has been ranked in the top five or six teams in Kentucky all season long.
Instead of turning this season into a mission of getting back to that state tourney, coach John Biggs and DC adopted a game- by-game approach that kept the team in the moment for most of the season.
“We try to keep it real simple,” Biggs said. “We want kids in our program to get better, if you keep getting better, we keep getting better, we have a possibility of achieving some things. Having a veteran team helps keep everything in perspective. They understand this is a grind.
“Go back to the second game of the year, when McCracken beat us 8-0, there was no panic button. We came out the next day and won two games. Keeping that even keel, and keeping that focus is what’s enabled us to sustain this over the long haul.”
The Lady Panthers were 12-2 in May, and they earned one of their toughest wins of the season last Monday, then they beat Owensboro Catholic 6-3 in the 3rd Region championship game. That contest literally went down to the last pitch, a called third strike for the third out against Catholic in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded.
“I know I felt pressure all throughout the game, Raylee (Roby) felt pressure, we kind of had to overcome a lot of adversity through the game, which we haven’t had to do throughout the season,” said Millie Roberts, DC’s senior catcher.
“We were all really focused on that region championship game before we moved on to state. We had to focus on that game (Catholic) and getting past that before we looked to anything else. We all kind of took a deep breath after that.”
Now, the sole focus is on Estill County, which DC has to beat to move onto a potential quarterfinal matchup with No. 1 Ballard next Friday, assuming Ballard wins its first round game with Johnson Central on Saturday at 10 a.m. CT.
Roberts thinks that DC having a senior class with eight players in it has helped with leadership overall this season.
“It’s super important to have upperclassmen who’ve been in situations you’re trying to take your team through,” Roberts said. “We’ve been in the state tournament, we’re not going to be as nervous as we were last year, we’re kind of veterans of the situation. It’s going to be really interesting to see what happens. It’s going to be a dogfight, especially in our bracket.”
Jessie Daniels is a junior first baseman who has led the Lady Panthers in hitting most of the season. Daniels has a .475 batting average with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs. Roberts is next with a .382 average. Katie Mewes has a .378 batting average.
The Lady Panthers have been led in the circle by Roby, who has been tremendous most of the season with a 1.40 ERA and 232 strikeouts.
“All year our circle has been pretty consistent, our defense has been pretty consistent,” Biggs said. “When one portion of the lineup is not hitting, the other portion seems to find a way to get on and produce.”
Looking for their pitches to hit will be big for the Lady Panthers against Estill County, the 14th Region champion which brings a 22-11 record into the state tournament. Estill has a pitcher in Emma Winkle who DC has been studying this week. Winkle has a 1.06 ERA with 232 strikeouts. Winkle has pitched five straight shutouts in the postseason.
“The key for us is going to be at the plate, being patient,” Biggs said. “Their pitcher, she has not been scored on once since the tournaments started. She’s going to want us to chase balls, we’re going to have to look for pitches in the zone, barrel those up. She want to get ahead in the count, when she can get ahead she’s wanting to make you chase.”
Lauren Farmer has a .504 batting average to lead Estill, along with 59 RBIs and six home runs. Katie Johnson has a .476 batting average. Winkle has a .440 batting average.
