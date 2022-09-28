Daviess County looked more like its defending regional volleyball champion self Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers stopped Owensboro Catholic 3-1 at the DC gym. They went to 4-1 in the 9th District and 14-9 overall. Catholic is 3-2 in the district and 11-8. DC won 27-25, 25-22, 12-25, 25-22.
Josie Newcom either had a kill or scored for DC on four of its last five points in the first set. DC built an 18-9 lead in the second set before Catholic started working its way back in and found itself down 22-21 after a DC setting error. DC then scored two straight points, including a block by Kayedon Mattingly, and finished out the set with a Newcom kill.
Blair Riney got on a major serving run for Catholic in the third set. Kennedy Murphy also had a good service set for Catholic.
DC found its offensive flow again in the fourth set. Adylan Ayer scored several points in the set as DC secured the win.
“I’m definitely pleased with the way we came out to play,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “This season we’re saying this feels like us, when it really didn’t feel like us. After a rough weekend over at Castle (Ind.) we’re where we need to be.
“Anytime we play Catholic we know it’s going to be a battle, we know we have to step up our game and be consistent with what we do. Third set we had a lot of silly mistakes early on. We’re doing things we’re conditioned not to do, but we keep doing them and doing them, and that kind of bit us. Catholic got on a good serving run with Blair Riney, she had some really good serves.
“The message for the fourth set, we’re on our home floor, we do not want to leave feeling the way that we felt over the weekend, relax, play ball, play our game and get it done. We’re not as consistent as I wish we would be. When we run our offense and execute really good things happen.”
DC was led by Newcom with 20 kills and Ayer with 11 kills. Mattingly had eight blocks. Lexi Owen had 36 assists and five digs. Taylor Roberts had 12 digs. Emma Rogers and Sydney Mills each had nine digs.
Catholic coach Brian Hardison thought his team needed to be more solid serving.
“We missed too many serves, made too many errors and let Josie run the floor too much,” Hardison said.
Riney had 15 kills and 15 digs for Catholic. Murphy had 34 assists and eight aces. Emily Christian and Karson Tipmore each had 20 digs. Isabelle Reisz had 13 digs.
