Daviess County continued smacking the softball around in an 11-0 win over Apollo High School on Thursday at Panther Field.

DC got abundant contributions up and down the lineup for a second straight game. The Lady Panthers also avenged a 1-0 Apollo win on April 12. DC is 11-3, 3-1 in the 9th District. Apollo is 8-8, 3-1 in the district.

Raylee Roby threw a 1-hitter for the No. 6 Lady Panthers, striking out five and not issuing a walk.

Seana Leibfried had her second big-hitting game in a row from the No. 7 spot in the batting order, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. The 7-8-9 hitters for DC went 4-for-7 and combined for six RBIs.

“These past two games, in my head I’ve taken a completely different approach, I think we all have after the tough loss to Apollo,” Leibfried said. “We all turned around and we were like, ‘We’ve got to do something.’ We all worked harder than we normally would, taking extra cuts. I took a different approach, like my mind space, letting everything go, letting the past go, because I’ve struggled in the past. Last season, I wasn’t myself. I think I’m coming back.”

Leibfried has five RBIs in DC’s last two games.

Annie Newman is the No. 8 hitter who had a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the third when DC went up 6-0. Sophie Simone was 1-for-3 with two RBIs in the No. 9 spot.

“We’ve always had a thorough up and down. I think there can be some different adjustments to flow better, but the way we have it arranged, what they can do — if they can slap, if they’re fast, if they’re a power hitter — it’s all arranged in a good order,” said Leibfried, who is a senior.

Jessie Daniels had a strong day, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

“We’ve got quality batters up and down that lineup,” DC coach John Biggs said. “When we went on that run last year, it was a situation where one group maybe wasn’t hitting, but the other group maybe stepped in — middle, bottom, whatever — so we don’t look at it as top and bottom. We look at someone in the seven hole, the nine hole, the six hole, that’s got to get up there and produce for us.”

Kinsey Vergason also scored two runs and was 1-for-2 at the plate for DC. The Lady Panthers got stolen bases from Daniels and Simone.

“We were going to be pretty aggressive on the bases. We were running, field conditions were going to help us with that. We felt like we put pressure on them,” Biggs said. Apollo committed four errors.

Roby was in control the whole game in the pitcher’s circle.

“I’ve heard her (Raylee) say this multiple times: When we’re coming through at the plate, that relieves all her stress and she pitches much better when we do better at the plate,” Leibfried said. “If we didn’t have Raylee, we’d be in a different position for sure.”

Arianna Ramirez had the only hit for Apollo, a double in the fifth inning.

Emmie Bullington took the pitching loss for the E-Gals.

“They hit better than we did tonight, their pitcher threw a little better than our pitchers,” Apollo coach Stephen Julian said. “We only had one hit last time, Raylee threw really well again. We kicked it around a little. They’re aggressive on the bases, we know that going in. We have to make routine plays, we had five, six errors? To beat Daviess County, you’re going to have to have error-free or a one-error game, you can’t give them extras.”

APOLLO 000 00 — 0 1 4

DAVIESS COUNTY 123 5x — 11 10 0

WP-Roby. LP-Bullington. 2B-Leibfried (DC), Ramirez (A). 3B-A. Newman (DC).