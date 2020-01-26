Daviess County boys team was second in the 1st Region Bowling Tournament on Saturday at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green. South Warren was regional champion, and will go to the KHSAA State Tournament along with Daviess County.
Graves County won the girls’ regional and McCracken County was second.
No other details were available.
BASKETBALL GIRLS McLEAN COUNTY 70 EVANSVILLE HARRISON 47
Bailei Walker scored 15 points, Hailee Johnson had 14 points and Kamryn McMahon had 12 to lead McLean County at Evansville Harrison.
Alyssa Burrough added 10 for McLean County.
McLEAN COUNTY 11-16-21-22 _ 70
HARRISON 12-18-4-13 _ 47
McLean County (70) _ Walker 15, Johnson 14, McMahon 12, Burrough 10, Patterson 7, Hampton 6, Rush-Owen 6.
Harrison (47) _ Morgan 18, Mullins 10, Wilson 8, Johnson 6, Farmer 2, Outlaw 2, Wright 1.
HANCOCK CO. 40 EDMONSON CO. 37
Karmin Riley scored 12 points and Kiera Duncan scored 10 (1,000 career points) to lead Hancock County at the Sportscenter.
EDMONSON CO 11-5-7-14
HANCOCK COUNTY 9-8-10-13 _ 40
Edmonson County (37) _ Vincent 12, Harrison 7, Ballance 5, Wolfe 5, Lindsey 6, L. Vincent 2.
Hancock County (40) _ Riley 12, Duncan 10, Poole 8, Roberts 5, H. Riley 5.
BOYS EDMONSON CO. 59 HANCOCK COUNTY 49
Devyn Powers scored 14 points and Evan Ferry added 11 for Hancock County at the Sportscenter.
Dalton Decker scored 19 points, Chaz Wilson had 12 points and Daniel Woosley had 10 points for Edmonson County.
Hancock County (49) _ Powers 14, Ferry 11, Dixon 6, Potts 6, Ogle 6, Curry 3, Keown 3.
