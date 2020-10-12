Daviess County’s boys begin the soccer postseason in a familiar spot, as a favorite not only in the 9th District but also in the 3rd Region.
DC and Owensboro High School open the 9th District Tournament on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Apollo’s Eagle Stadium.
The Panthers have played in the KHSAA Soccer State Tournament championship game three of the last four years.
One of those was 2019. DC is ranked No. 6 in the Maher Rankings
Owensboro Catholic will face Apollo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The district championship game is Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Both the district winner and runner-up advance to the 3rd Region Tournament.
DC went 8-2 and was 3-0 in the 9th District. The Panthers beat OHS 1-0 in the second game of the season.
“I like the effort we’re playing with,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “The guys are certainly competing in every game. Effort has not been the issue. There are a few little things, being more consistent, maintaining possession of the ball, counterattacking from the back.”
In a 1-1 tie with Warren Central last week, Sandifer thought his team could have put up another goal or two.
“We missed some opportunities, crosses and finishing off those crosses,” Sandifer said. “We’re getting chances. We’re putting ourselves in position. Defensively we’re organized and guys know what their jobs are all over the field.”
Hunter Clark has 10 goals and seven assists for DC. Declan Armistead has eight goals and five assists. Tanner Andersen has seven goals. Cody Clark and Kylen Clater have been keepers for DC.
Apollo has been successful at 7-4. The Eagles beat Catholic in their regular-season game, 1-0 on penalty kicks.
Harrison Bowman leads Apollo with 10 goals and nine assists. Teranse Twihenya had six goals and eight assists. Eh Wah also had six goals in eight games. Steven Teran has been the main keeper for Apollo.
Catholic has had a standout season, also going 8-2. Daviess County shutout Catholic 5-0 in their regular-season matchup.
Freshman Brody Martin scored 15 goals with five assists. Luke Hagedorn scored nine goals. Joe Fusco had seven goals and nine assists. Caleb Ranallo has been the keeper.
Owensboro has had a tough time scoring goals in a 1-8 season.
Hser Thaw has scored seven goals. Saw Thaw has scored four goals. Logan Lanham and Grant Kingsley have split time at keeper.
OHS had four COVID-19 cancellations. The overall shortened season has made for a lot of adjusting on the fly for all teams.
DC was eight games short of what would be a normal regular season schedule.
“Those were eight opportunities to try things, adjust things, move some people around, and we didn’t have time to do that,” Sandifer said. “When you learn things about how guys work together, that’s in August and September. We had to figure out some things and go with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.