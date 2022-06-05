LEXINGTON — Daviess County needed a big hit with a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning of its first-round game in the KHSAA State Softball Tournament on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
Millie Roberts had swatted a double to right field to start the inning for the Lady Panthers against Estill County. Then, right on cue, Jessie Daniels delivered the big knock when Daviess County needed it most.
Daniels hammered a towering home run that went over the fence in deep center field of John Cropp Stadium, scoring Roberts and herself for a 3-0 advantage that would be the final score in DC’s state softball opener.
“Millie made an adjustment in her last at-bat, she smoked that ball,” DC coach John Biggs said. “Then Jessie does what Jessie does, hits a big bomb for us. Going in that last inning it’s a totally different ball game being one run up and being three runs up.”
DC pitcher Raylee Roby finished off the tough opener with a strikeout and two pop outs to help push the Lady Panthers to the state tournament quarterfinals against No. 1 Ballard next Friday at Cropp Stadium on the University of Kentucky campus. The Lady Panthers are 31-5. Ballard is 36-0.
Roby gave up four hits and worked out of a jam with runners in scoring position in the first and sixth innings. Roby struck out seven and walked one.
It was an afternoon of hitting and pitching adjustments on both sides. Estill pitcher Emma Winkle kept DC guessing most of the game, striking out 11 while giving up seven hits and three runs. Estill finished 22-12.
Roberts and Hattie Newman hit doubles for DC.
DC broke on top in the bottom of the second when Kayley Payne and Annie Newman had two straight triples. Newman hit a shot down the right-field line and almost had an inside-the-park home run as the right fielder dove for ball and it went to the fence. Newman fell after she rounded third but scrambled back safely to third, and she scored Payne.
“Think about the at-bats Kayley Payne had today, she had some nice at-bats. Annie Newman hits that one, and if she doesn’t stumble she scores,” Biggs said. “Those kids, again that’s 6 and 8 coming through for us when some other people were struggling a little bit, that’s what we’re about.”
What Daniels was about after two strikeouts in her first two times at the plate was just trying to see the ball well enough to hit it squarely.
“Shoutout to Abby Newman, right before my third at-bat she walks up to me and is like, ‘You’re under everything,’ ” Daniels said. “I was like, ‘OK, cool.’ I wasn’t under that last pitch. I pointed at Abby after that.
“We struggled with (Winkle) definitely, a lot of us just weren’t seeing it. Me, I was one of those people, I wasn’t seeing it my first two at-bats.”
Biggs thought DC would get in a hitting groove after it had seen Winkle a couple of times.
“Their pitcher did a really nice job of keeping us off balance, she was throwing it in all different quadrants,” Biggs said of Winkle. “There weren’t a lot of changeups, she was getting ahead early and making us chase, she made an adjustment later on. I felt like the more quality at bats we had, the more times we got to see her, the more times we could turn the lineup over, that our big hitters would come up with the big hit.”
ESTILL COUNTY000 000 0 — 0 4 0
DAVIESS COUNTY010 002 x — 3 7 0
WP-Roby. LP-Winkle. 2B-H. Newman, Roberts (DC), Muncie (E). 3B-A. Newman, Payne (DC). HR-Daniels (DC).
