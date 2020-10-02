Daviess County has been working to prove itself as a solid, legitimate threat in Class 6-A, District 1 for several seasons.
The Panthers have made strides toward that goal over the last four or five years.
The Marquel Tinsley-Joey Cambron days were exciting, certainly. DC had one of its best years in history in 2017, going on the road to beat McCracken County, 34-21, in the Class 6-A playoffs after losing the regular-season matchup.
Last season was used to retool after Tinsley-Cambron, and introduce a new quarterback, Joe Humphreys, for the Panthers. Then senior Shane Riley was huge with 1,443 yards on the ground.
This DC team (2-1) is interesting to watch. It has some big-play capability with Humphreys, Bryson Parm, Decker Renfrow and Max Dees. DC is big and physical up front.
DC pushed Owensboro to the limit before falling 42-34 at Rash Stadium.
“We have been good for the last five years,” DC coach Matt Brannon said after that game. “We are tired of just being good, we want to be great. In order for us to be great, we have to win these games, obviously, but the level we played tonight, the level we prepared, we’re making the right strides.”
DC completely believed it should have won that City-County game.
“The Owensboro game for us was unfortunate,” Brannon said this week. “We executed well on offense, and our defense applied pressure all night that forced turnovers.”
Asked if playing well against OHS gave the Panthers confidence, Brannon said his team had plenty of that before it went into that game.
“I think it reinforced the confidence that we had for ourselves,” Brannon said. “Our team is confident, they work extremely hard and feel that they can win any game that they play. McCracken is no different.”
The Panthers will try to stay on that path against a very tough McCracken County team that is ranked No. 5 in Class 6-A.
McCracken County already has a 42-7 win over western Kentucky power Mayfield.
While the Panthers are confident, they know this will be a major challenge.
McCracken County quarterback Pryor Lamb has thrown for eight touchdowns. Hunter Bradley has run for five touchdowns.
McCracken County will be tough and physical, and Daviess County will have to match that.
“They have shown multiple defensive looks and run a variety of formations on offense that makes it hard to prepare for,” Brannon said. “We must be prepared for anything and everything that could be thrown at us. They are very good at taking away what teams do well, so we must have answers for when drives stall.”
Ultimately, Daviess County needs for its top guys to perform at an optimum level.
“We have to get the ball in our playmakers’ hands and let our team speed work to our advantage,” Brannon said.
