Daviess County played much better in the second set, but it was still on the short end of a 2-0 volleyball result against South Warren on Monday night.
South Warren beat DC 25-14, 25-23 in a best-of-three match at the DC gym.
DC held a slim lead throughout the second set, and was up 18-14 when South Warren came back with its final push down the stretch. South Warren grabbed a 19-18 lead when Lila Britt and Lucy Hodgkins teamed up for a block. DC tied it 19-19, then South Warren grabbed the lead for good at 20-19 on a missed kill try by DC. The Lady Panthers stayed in contact, and got the set tied one more time at 23-23 on a South Warren service error. SW closed out the match when DC missed on a return, and Alex Chumbley got a kill for the final point.
Gracie Meserve had four kills and three blocks for DC. Haylee Clark and Kayla Jones also had three blocks each for DC. Jones also had six assists and three digs. Lauren Jean had three kills, three assists, two service aces, and 12 digs. Rylan Westerfield had nine digs.
Daviess County went to 3-6 on the season.
“South Warren took away our offense, they had a couple of big girls who supplied a really good block, and we set right in to it,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said.
“They saw that, took advantage of it, that’s something we’ll have to work on.”
More from this section
South Warren had some big hitters and blockers up front. Britt, Chumbley and Emma Russell were three 6-footers in the rotation for South Warren (3-6).
Zoie Elrod had five kills for South Warren. Britt and Taylor each had three kills. Britt also had five blocks.
A lineup switch for the second set helped spark DC a big.
“We were trying to switch momentum, we’re slowly getting together,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said.
The Lady Panthers didn’t play over the weekend, and Bailey thought that helped the team mentally and physically.
Now, Daviess County will face Owensboro Catholic for the first time this season in a 9th District matchup at Catholic’s gym. The Lady Aces are 3-2 on the season.
“We talked in the locker room about how this was really a good match to get us prepared for Tuesday against Catholic,” Bailey said. “I’m pleased by what our girls did. It was a little more competitive than what we’ve been doing. We’re getting there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.